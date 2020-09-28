Victoria's hotel quarantine failures 'responsible for 768 deaths'

The failure of Victoria, Australia's hotel quarantine programme to contain Covid-19 lead to 768 deaths and more than 18,000 infections, the inquiry into the programme has heard.

The closing submissions from the lawyers leading the Victorian inquiry haven't held back in their summation of a programme that appeared to fail at all levels, including in infection control and training of staff working in the hotels.

"In light of the epidemiological, genomic sequencing, positive case data and mortality rates, the failure by the hotel quarantine programme to contain this virus is, as at today's date, responsible for the deaths of 768 people and the infection of some 18,418 others," counsel assisting the inquiry, Ben Ihle said.

The movement of the virus through the barriers of quarantine is responsible for 99 per cent of the recent Covid-19 infections in Victoria, he said.

On May 23, before the outbreaks, the death toll in Victoria was 19.

As of today, Ihle said, the total number of Covid-related deaths in Victoria is 787.

The number of infections is 20,150, he said.

Victoria's health minister has quit her portfolio as the fallout from the state's Covid-19 hotel quarantine scheme continues.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Victoria's health minister Jenny Mikakos resigned on Saturday in the wake of the hotel quarantine inquiry. Premier Daniel Andrews (pictured) gave evidence on the final day of the inquiry on Friday saying he regarded Mikakos as accountable for the programme that ultimately led to Victoria's Covid-19 second wave.

Jenny Mikakos on Saturday issued a statement confirming her move, just a day after Premier Daniel Andrews gave evidence to an inquiry and pointed partial blame at the minister for her role in the bungled scheme, which led to the state's deadly second wave of infections.

"I have never wanted to leave a job unfinished but in light of the premier's statement to the board of inquiry and the fact that there are elements in it that I strongly disagree with, I believe that I cannot continue to serve in his cabinet," she wrote in a one-page statement.

"I am disappointed that my integrity has sought to be undermined."

She said when the case numbers in Melbourne started to rise again in June, she sought an explanation and on June 30 received a briefing on a genomic sequencing report.

The report confirmed the link between the hotel quarantine programme and Victoria's second wave.

"To say that I was shocked would be a massive understatement," Mikakos said.

Getty-Images Victoria’s second wave caused hundreds of deaths and brought about more lockdown measures in Melbourne.

"As I said to the board of inquiry, I take responsibility for my department, the buck stops with me."

However, Mikakos said that with the benefit of hindsight there were matters her department should have briefed her on.

"I have never shirked my responsibility for my department but it is not my responsibility alone," she said.

"I am deeply sorry for the situation Victorians find themselves in. In good conscience, I do not believe that my actions led to them."

Victoria's second wave has resulted in more than 780 deaths and prompted weeks of strict lockdown measures for Melbourne.

Sydney Morning Herald and AAP