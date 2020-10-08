'Life will never be the same': Families give statements at William Tyrrell inquest

The sister of missing toddler William Tyrrell has told an inquest in Australia she wants to become a detective when she grows up and will not stop until she finally locates her younger brother, who vanished without a trace six years ago.

William, 3, was wearing a Spider-Man suit when he vanished from his foster-grandmother's home in the New South Wales Mid North Coast town of Kendall on September 12, 2014. An inquest in the NSW Coroners Court is examining his disappearance and suspected death.

Australian boy William Tyrrell vanished in 2014 dressed in his Spider-Man suit.

On Thursday, a year and a half after the inquest began, Deputy State Coroner Harriet Grahame closed the evidence and indicated she will deliver her findings in June next year. She invited William's loved ones – who cannot be named for legal reasons – to make statements.

In a recording played to the court, William's 10-year-old sister, who was with him the day he vanished, said she believes no one is trying to find William "so I've made the decision to do something about that".

"I hope this speech makes you solve the case," she said. "If it doesn't, when I’m officially an adult I will be in the police force, a detective specifically, and I will find my brother and won't give up until he’s found.

"The day he disappeared we lost everything. We lost my innocent brother. He now needs to be found. So please help our family, but most of all me, find our precious William."

William's foster father said children his daughter's age usually had career aspirations like being a ballerina, and it "should not be her mantle to pick this up".

He said his family will never, ever give up on William, describing the three-year-old as having infectious giggles and "the cutest little walk and little swagger".

WOLTER PEETERS/Sydney Morning Herald William Tyrrell was playing at his grandmother's home (pictured) before he disappeared.

"Our hearts have been broken, split into a million pieces," he said.

William's foster mother said it was a nightmare to drive home from Kendall without him, and said her arms "still ache to this very day to hold him".

"Our world and the contented life we knew collapsed around us," she said. "It’s hard to understand how the sun could continue to shine."

She said every day this "heinous" crime remains unsolved, the perpetrator or perpetrators remain at large, capable of committing "monstrous" acts against other children.

The foster parents said their lives have been brutally targeted by complete strangers who have wrongly accused them of being involved in William's disappearance, taken photos of them, driven past their home, and even taken photos of their daughter and a family member's grave.

William's foster father described the attacks as "disgraceful" and "devastating" and said they have "cut our family to the very core".

A coroner in Australia has urged anyone with information into William Tyrrell's disappearance to come forward.

Barrister Michelle Swift, representing William's biological family, read out that family's statement as she sat next to William's biological grandmother.

"We are grieving, and we have been grieving for six years," Swift said. "We are angry and frustrated, and we want answers."

Swift said William's biological family have also been targeted and accused, and have had eggs thrown at their homes.

"William’s father will never be the same. William’s grandmother will never be the same. Life will never be the same again," she said.

Giving evidence this week, the officer in charge of the investigation Detective Chief Inspector David Laidlaw said there needs to be a "breakthrough" to solve the case and investigators will endeavour to get it.

"That breakthrough of information is what we really need," Laidlaw said.

"On behalf of the strike force team, we convey to both the families – both the biological and foster family – that we are going to endeavour, as much as we can, to try to resolve this issue. It's not for us, it's for them."

KATE GERAGHTY/Sydney Morning Herald A police command post in Kendall, six days after William's disappearance.

An A$1 million reward is in place for anyone who provides information leading to William being found.

Grahame urged anyone in the community who knows anything to come forward to police.

"The reward remains in place," she said. "In my view, there are still people in this community who could assist. Please come forward."