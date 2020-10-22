Australian grandmother charged with murder of her autistic son who disappeared 50 years ago

A crime scene has been established at a house in Inala, Brisbane.

An Australian grandmother has been charged with the murder of her autistic son who disappeared almost half a century ago.

Maureen Anne Enright was arrested in Brisbane after police received new information in August about Peter John Enright's disappearance.

Peter was born on June 17, 1965 and is one of 11 children to Maureen and Michael Enright.

He was never reported missing, but detectives believe he disappeared between 1968 and 69, making him three to four years of age at the time.

Homicide Detective Inspector Damien Hansen said the crime scene has been established at the Brisbane home where the family moved to in 1966.

"We are searching for remains," he said.

"We are optimistic at this stage, but that will be dependent on a lot of environmental factors".

The Child Trauma Unit and the local Child Protection Unit are assisting with the investigation.

Police are appealing for anyone who has lived in Polaris Street in Inala, Brisbane in the 1960s or 70s who knew the family or Peter to come forward.

The 76-year-old grandmother appeared briefly before Richlands Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

