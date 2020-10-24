'I was howling in pain': how falling five storeys from a New York rooftop changed my life

New York was slowly coming back to life on the day I almost died. I had last visited at the end of March, when the city was rapidly emerging as the epicentre of America’s coronavirus outbreak. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s stay-at-home order was about to kick in, and I had come to write a story marking the moment: the city that never sleeps goes into a coma. What I saw shocked me.

The thriving metropolis I had lived in for the previous two years – first as a postgraduate university student, then as United States correspondent for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age – looked like a scene from The Road, Cormac McCarthy’s post-apocalyptic novel.

A fundamentalist Christian minister stood outside a shuttered Broadway theatre, preaching to a two-person congregation about how to avoid eternal damnation. A homeless man pleaded with a woman to throw him a dollar bill so he could eat and she could remain physically distant.

Otherwise, the streets around Times Square were deserted. I felt relieved to hop on the train back to Washington DC, where I had recently moved to cover this year’s presidential election.

READ MORE:

* Joe Biden's first war would have to be against propaganda

* Trump v Biden: Falsehoods and fumbles in final US presidential debate

* US election 2020: Key takeaways from Trump and Biden's final debate



When I returned 10 weeks later, it was the middle of June. New York was starting to get back some of its old swagger. It was a balmy spring day: sun in the sky, a gentle breeze blowing off the Hudson River. At the peak of the pandemic in April, 800 people in New York state were dying each day from the virus; that number had dropped to about 30. You could almost feel the city exhaling in relief that its worst coronavirus days were behind it.

Matthew Knott/Sydney Morning Herald “Suddenly I was free-falling through the night sky, with my back parallel to the ground, like Don Draper in the opening credits of Mad Men.”

I had travelled up for the 30th birthday party of my friend Peter, a shy and sensitive architect who grew up in Wisconsin. To celebrate, he had organised a “socially distanced picnic” in Central Park: everyone wearing masks, and sitting on their own blanket. Rather than sleep on a friend’s couch as I usually would when visiting New York, I’d booked a room for myself in a nice hotel. A treat, I thought, after a tiring few months.

As it turned out, I would never check into the hotel. Instead, I would spend the night in the trauma ward of a Manhattan hospital after falling off the rooftop of a five-storey apartment building. Not that I could ever have foreseen that as we sat chatting and laughing in Central Park, enjoying a day that felt blissfully close to normal life.

The picnic was the first group gathering I had experienced in three months. My working life since the pandemic began had been intense and invigorating. I’d travelled to one of the nation’s worst Covid-19 hotspots – the city of Albany, Georgia, in the country’s south – to report on how the residents there were faring. Among those I spoke to was Elaine Williams, whose son Kenya, who had Down syndrome, had died after contracting the virus. She then tested positive, meaning she had to grieve for her son in isolation.

I’d reported from outside the White House as rioters set fire to cars and nearby office buildings in the days after George Floyd’s death. Then I watched as the protests swelled into huge, peaceful marches against racial injustice. But my social life had ground to a halt.

Having only recently moved to Washington, I didn’t know many people there. Most of those I did know had fled to their hometowns when the pandemic began. Some days, the only social interaction I had was with the cleaners who came into our office building each afternoon – despite the fact almost everyone was working from home. Like me, they were ghosts from a pre-pandemic age, drifting through an unrecognisable world.

As the sun began setting over Central Park, there were a handful of us left celebrating Peter’s birthday. We were keen to keep the party going, but bars and restaurants were closed in New York and indoor gatherings had become taboo. So we decided to go to the rooftop of Peter’s apartment in Hell’s Kitchen. Even in pre-pandemic times, this wouldn’t have been unusual. It’s common for space-deprived New Yorkers to use their apartment rooftops for socialising, exercising and even practising their musical instruments.

Matthew Knott/Sydney Morning Herald A friend's party on a New York rooftop was the first gathering Knott had attended since the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were eased.

When I arrived, after stopping by a bottle shop to pick up some wine, the others were already on the roof. Peter had laid out some rugs and candles in a corner to designate where we should sit. It was dark by now. I was tipsy, but not more so than a regular Saturday night.

I got up, intending to go downstairs to use the bathroom in Peter’s apartment. Having never been up there before, I thought I would take a quick look at the city skyline from the other side of the roof, fewer than 10 steps away. Most of the others were absorbed in conversation and looking in the other direction. One friend saw me walking across the roof but didn’t think anything of it.

I stepped out onto what I thought was concrete, but found there was nothing under my feet. Suddenly I was free-falling through the night sky, with my back parallel to the ground, like Don Draper in the opening credits of Mad Men. Instead of walking across the roof, I had stepped into an air shaft: a narrow gap designed to allow light and ventilation into adjacent apartment buildings. Because it was so dark, I had no idea it was there.

Fifth storey. Fourth storey. Third storey. Second storey. First storey. When you fall from such a height, you have enough time to realise what is happening to you. I knew I was falling fast, and there was nothing I could do to stop it. I remember thinking that I was probably going to die, aged 32.

Then I crashed into the ground.

The next thing I knew I was in agonising pain. Waves of shock were surging through my body, making it hard to figure out exactly what was hurting the most. I was jammed into a corner, unable to move. There was a window and an air-conditioning unit next me; I’d fallen right outside one of the ground-floor apartments. Underneath me were hard bricks but something else was also pressing into my back. I couldn’t tell exactly what.

As I stared up into the darkness, I saw my friends peering over the edge and could hear them yelling out my name. Peter was reassuring me that everything was going to be okay but I could hear his voice trembling with fear. Apparently I was groaning in pain and saying, “I’m scared.”

And I was. I knew I was alive, which seemed incredible – even in the moment. But I was terrified of what I’d done to myself. I wondered if I’d ever be able to walk again. Within just six minutes, a team of paramedics arrived and hauled me onto a stretcher, carrying me out through the ground-floor apartment next to the air shaft.

After loading me into an ambulance, the paramedics used scissors to cut me out of the black denim overalls and T-shirt I was wearing. Left behind on the ground were my glasses and one of my shoes, which must have come off when I fell.

I remember the paramedics testing my memory – “What’s your name? What city are we in?” – and stretching out my limbs to locate where I was injured. From that point, things start getting hazy.

Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, overlooking the East River, is the oldest public hospital in the United States. Opened in 1736, it is best known as a pioneering and notorious psychiatric facility: the “Chelsea Hotel of the mad”, in the words of New York Magazine writer Mark Harris.

The writer Norman Mailer was sent there in 1960 after stabbing his wife. So was Mark David Chapman after shooting John Lennon outside the Dakota apartments in December 1980. Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was treated for chest pains there after being sentenced to jail (the hospital has a dedicated ward for prisoners from New York’s famous Rikers Island jail).

And when I fell off Peter’s rooftop, four kilometres away, it is where I was taken for treatment. Specifically, I was admitted to Bellevue’s level-one trauma centre – reserved for patients in a critical condition who require the highest level of care.

Through the fog of pain and shock, some memories stand out. I remember the jolt of excruciating pain as I was lifted from my hospital bed onto a stretcher to have a CT scan. The hospital bed sheets had stuck to the lacerated and red-raw skin on my back and needed to be ripped off. I felt like a human voodoo doll as nurses performed an array of blood tests and hooked me up to an IV. I remember being tested for Covid. “This could hurt,” a nurse warned. I remember thinking, with something verging on amusement, that pain from a nasal swab was the least of my worries at the time.

Out of view, I could hear the hospital staff gossiping about my fall and how I had managed to survive. I remember how dry my lips felt. I begged for a glass of water but the nurses were unable to give me any: my stomach needed to be completely empty in case I required urgent surgery. Adding to my sense of confusion, the hospital staff kept referring to me as Hadley. As I told them again and again that it wasn’t my name, I began to feel like a character in an absurdist play.

Matthew Knott/Sydney Morning Herald “Fifth storey. Fourth storey. Third storey. Second storey. First storey. When you fall from such a height, you have enough time to realise what is happening to you.”

The most pressing issue for the orthopaedic team was my left shoulder, which was visibly dislocated. Before attempting to reattach it, the doctor told me I would be given a dose of fentanyl: an opioid that is up to 100 times more potent than morphine. He went away, returned and started using a bedsheet to try to pop the shoulder back into the socket. Alarmed, I told him that I had not been given any pain medication. He didn’t believe me and kept using the bedsheet to try to yank my shoulder back into place. I was howling in pain as I underwent what felt like an excruciating form of medieval torture. When a nurse walked by, the doctor asked her how much fentanyl she had given me. She said she had not given it to me yet.

Bit by bit, the doctors started relaying information about my injuries. The most serious damage was to my left elbow, which had shattered into many pieces. I had broken my left wrist. As well as the dislocated left shoulder, I had damaged my right shoulder. I also had a broken rib and acute fractures in seven vertebrae of my upper back.

These were, in the doctors’ words, “serious mechanical injuries”. I would need surgery for my broken elbow and wrist. But I knew it was remarkable what I hadn’t injured, given how far I had fallen. Everything below my hips was completely unaffected: my legs and feet were in perfect condition. I had not hit my head, and I never lost consciousness. I had not damaged any internal organs or suffered internal bleeding.

In fact, it was remarkable I was alive at all. As a radiology assistant at the hospital told me while giving me an X-ray: “When we see people who have fallen five storeys, they usually don’t survive.”

While all this was happening, Facebook Messenger calls were ricocheting between friends and family members on three continents. Because of the strict Covid restrictions in place at the time, visitors were not allowed into the hospital. The only thing my friends knew was that I had been conscious when I was carried into the ambulance.

They didn’t have any contact details for my family, so they called a mutual friend in Australia. He called another friend and they called another until they finally got through to my younger sister, who lives in London.

My sister then called my parents, David and Marilyn, who were about to have dinner at their home in Newcastle. They tried calling the hospital but kept getting placed on hold. Adding to the difficulty was the fact – for reasons I would never figure out – that I had been entered into the hospital system as Hadley rather than my real name.

As they waited for news, my sister googled what happens when you fall off an apartment building. What she found made her even more worried. There was a New York Post story about a 27-year-old man who died after falling from a four-storey Manhattan apartment building. There was a story about a 22-year-old woman who died after falling from a four-storey clocktower. There was a story eerily similar to mine: a university student who had fallen off a five-storey apartment building in Manhattan and was taken to Bellevue Hospital. She survived but broke her pelvis and had to learn to walk again.

I didn’t have my phone with me when I fell, meaning I couldn’t contact anyone. As I lay alone in my hospital room, unable to move my upper body, the enormity of what had happened started to hit me. It was as if the IV machine beside me was pumping heightened emotions straight into my veins.

Waves of relief surged through me, but also guilt. I felt terrible about ruining Peter’s birthday. I’m not religious but I couldn’t help but wonder if this was some kind of divine wake-up call, a form of punishment for all the ways I had fallen short as a human being. It seems to be part of human nature that when something momentous happens to us, we seek a deeper meaning in that event. In a bid to keep my heart rate down, I told myself not to project significance on what had happened. My fall was not a metaphor or a morality tale. It was neither reward nor punishment. It was an accident and no one was to blame.

Then a bright blue landline phone next to my bed started to ring. Unable to reach for it, I called out for a nurse, who placed the receiver next to my ear. It was my dad. When I told him that I was okay, and explained the extent of my injuries, he was relieved. “Dad, my teeth are fine,” he remembers me saying, which he found amusing. For some reason, my intact teeth struck me as the ultimate evidence of how lucky I’d been. He was more interested in the fact I could move my feet. After they hung up, my parents opened a bottle of champagne.

It was only the next day – when the doctors told me my wrist and elbow surgeries had been successful – that I felt truly able to celebrate. To come so close to death and survive is terrifying but also exhilarating. I can’t imagine any drug producing the sense of euphoria I felt as I lay in my hospital bed the day after surgery. The world seemed to vibrate with a new intensity. I joked with a nurse that if I ever had a daughter, I would name her Hadley and tell her she was a miracle.

I began to cry. I still had sunscreen on my face from the day in the park and my eyes were stinging. A nurse walked by and, in an effort to comfort me, told me that things would be okay. I tried to explain that I was crying not because I was upset but because I was grateful to be alive. She picked up the corner of the bed sheet and wiped away my tears.

Back home, word was spreading about my accident: journalists, after all, love to gossip. I didn’t want The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age’s national editor, Tory Maguire, to have to keep fielding questions from concerned colleagues, so I sent out a few tweets explaining what had happened. Amid the many heartfelt replies, one follower sent me a link to a 2017 study titled: Some Patients Live After Trauma: Re-examining the Lethality of Vertical Deceleration Injuries. A team of doctors at a hospital in the Bronx had examined the survival rates of patients who had fallen from significant heights. They found that half of the patients who fell from the height I did – 18.2 metres – had died, while the other half survived.

I later emailed the lead author of the Bronx study, Michael Smith, and asked to speak to him about his findings. He replied almost instantly, saying no one had taken much interest in the study before. Smith said the crucial factor separating those who died and those who survived was how they landed. “If you hit your head, you’re dead,” he said matter-of-factly.

He asked me to describe how I had fallen, and my resulting injuries. “You were very lucky,” he said, and I could only agree.

In case I needed another reason to feel grateful, it came four days after my surgery, when another patient was admitted to my hospital room.

Rafael (not his real name) had been shot four times – including in one of his testicles and his hand. Unsurprisingly, he was in extreme pain and in a foul mood. Rafael was homeless and had been living for some time in a shelter in Manhattan. He said he had been shot by a gang member after accidentally knocking over one of their bicycles, though I had no idea if that was true. Police officers came by with a series of photographs and asked him to identify the man who had shot him.

Rafael was a volatile character. He could be charming one moment – chatting pleasantly with the nurses about where they went to high school – and aggressive the next. He had a particularly hostile reaction to the psychiatrists who dropped by to ask after his wellbeing. When a male nurse lingered too long near Rafael’s bed for his liking, he unleashed a torrent of homophobic slurs. A nurse was permanently stationed at our door to monitor him; I’m sure it was a form of suicide watch.

I had assumed Rafael had grown up poor but he said his parents were wealthy. He said they’d essentially cut him off because of his involvement with drugs and gangs. On the phone, he pleaded with his mother to help him get settled in an apartment, or at least a hotel room.

“Mum, I am dying in the street little by little and you don’t seem to care,” he said. “I understand I’m a difficult person to deal with, but you are some of the most selfish people I have ever met in my life.” Then he hung up.

While Rafael’s parents were refusing to help him, my dad was about to board a plane to travel from Australia to look after me while I recovered. I had an apartment to go home to and a well-paid, rewarding job. Luckily, my employee medical insurance covered what I’m sure were mortifyingly expensive medical bills.

Matthew Knott/Sydney Morning Herald Knott sharing a beer with his father David, who flew to the US from Newcastle, NSW, to be with his son after the accident.

By this stage I was able to get out of bed and hobble around the room. With the help of a nurse, I’d managed to get out of bed for the first time two days after the surgery. I felt exhausted and full of pride afterwards, as if I had completed a marathon rather than simply walking a few steps to the door and back.

Because of my back and shoulder injuries, I was hunched over and found it hard to balance myself. The occupational therapists taught me to walk with a wider stance, which made me chuckle: I felt like Nathan Lane in The Birdcage, impersonating John Wayne in a bid to pull off a manly gait.

In a trauma ward, you go quickly from being a top priority to an afterthought. As my discharge date approached, the occupational therapists stopped coming by and so did the doctors. After a week in the hospital, the staff were ready for me to leave, and I was, too.

On the day I was due to leave, I woke up early and watched the sun rise over the East River. I felt like a little kid on Christmas Day. My stomach fluttered with excitement and trepidation about the idea of returning to the outside world.

To my shock, my father, who had arrived in New York the night before, suddenly walked into the room. Despite the strict Covid lockdown, the guard at the front desk had allowed him to wander in. Worried we were going to get in trouble, I wanted to get out of there as soon as possible. It was a tremendous relief to walk through the hospital doors and into the sunshine. Jacob Greber, the US correspondent for The Australian Financial Review, had kindly offered to give us a lift home, and we hit the highway to Washington.

My recovery process over the next few weeks was not without its frustrations. Because of my back and shoulder injuries, I could not stay in one position for more than a couple of hours at a time. I couldn’t walk far but I couldn’t sit still for long, either.

I would wake up several times each night and have to take painkillers and pace around the room before I could get back to sleep. I needed my dad’s help to tie up my shoelaces, put on a shirt and reach for anything above my eye level. He had to cut up my meals into small pieces, as you would for a young child.

Day by day, things got better. The plaster came off my left arm and the pain in my back and shoulders began to subside. An excellent team of occupational therapists in Washington helped me regain most of the functionality of my left arm. It was wonderful to spend time with my 63-year-old father after not expecting to see him for more than a year because of the pandemic. I’ll always remember, with a smile, our Friday nights in Washington as I watched RuPaul’s Drag Race on a Zoom call with friends as he monitored horse racing results back home in Australia.

After a month, it was time for Dad to return to Australia. Before going, he was determined to see the rooftop of Peter’s apartment to get a better understanding of what had happened that night. I was keen to return as well. Perhaps going up there would prove cathartic, I thought. Perhaps the deeper meaning of the event that I had grappled with in my hospital bed would become clear. Perhaps I’d feel a new sense of calm and closure.

In truth, going back up there was terrifying – even in the light of day. My stomach was churning as I stepped out onto the roof. I felt like I could be sick. As I looked down into the air shaft I was taken aback. The fall was further than I recalled. We went downstairs and for the first time I met Michael, who lives in the ground-floor apartment beside the air shaft. He had been enjoying a quiet Saturday night at home when he heard an abrupt thump and someone groaning outside his window.

He explained that I had fallen directly onto two plastic milk crates (which I had crushed) and some planks of wood. They had been lying there for no particular reason. Had they not been there to break my fall, I’m convinced I would have died. As we left Peter’s building, and my heart rate began returning to normal, I realised there were no revelations to be found up there on that roof.

To come so close to death does not provide a shortcut to wisdom or contentment. It doesn’t answer all your questions or eliminate your weaknesses. I’m fundamentally the same person I was before, but with one big difference. I’m viscerally aware how tenuous our existence is. How you can be walking on solid ground only to find it suddenly disappear from beneath you. The meaning comes in what I do from this point on. I have been given a second chance at life – and it’s up to me to make the most of it.