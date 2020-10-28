Coral reef taller than the Empire State Building discovered off Queensland

Scientists have discovered a "massive" detached coral reef in Australia's Great Barrier Reef - the first of its kind in over 120 years. And at approximately 500 metres, it is taller than the Empire State Building.

The reef was found on October 20 by a team conducting a year-long underwater mapping of the region's seafloor, the Schmidt Ocean Institute said on Monday in a press release.

Schmidt Ocean Institute/Supplied Discovering a rare deep see hydroid at 2497 metres.

The Institute's underwater robot, "SuBastian," explored the reef. The dive was livestreamed on its website.

"We are surprised and elated by what we have found," the group's leader, Dr Robin Beaman of James Cook University, said. "To not only 3D map the reef in detail, but also visually see this discovery with SuBastian, is incredible."

Schmidt Ocean Institute/Supplied The SuBastian awaiting deployment from the back of the Falkor, while exploring Flinders Reef.

The new reef is blade-like. With an almost 1-mile-wide base, it rises 500m and its peak sits about 40m below the ocean's surface. It is taller than the Empire State Building (442m), Petronas Twin Towers (451m) and Eiffel Tower (323m).

The discovery also adds to seven other detached reefs in the area, including the reef at Raine Island, the world's largest nesting area for green sea turtles.

Beaman's team will continue its expedition of the ocean surrounding Australia until November 17. The maps will become available on a national Australian seabed mapping program called AusSeabed.

Schmidt Ocean Institute/Supplied The reef rises from about 500m deep up to 40m.

"This unexpected discovery affirms that we continue to find unknown structures and new species in our ocean," stated Wendy Schmidt, co-founder of Schmidt Ocean Institute.

"The state of our knowledge about what's in the ocean has long been so limited. Thanks to new technologies that work as our eyes, ears and hands in the deep ocean, we have the capacity to explore like never before. New oceanscapes are opening to us, revealing the ecosystems and diverse life forms that share the planet with us."

- USA Today