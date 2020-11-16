Covid-19: South Australia coronavirus outbreak explodes to 17 cases

An outbreak of coronavirus in the Australian city of Adelaide has grown to 17 cases, with at least two schools and a fast food restaurant closed after being linked to the growing cluster.

State premier Steven Marshall briefed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the outbreak on Monday morning, and says South Australia will do whatever it takes to contain the outbreak.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images An outbreak of coronavirus in the Australian city of Adelaide has grown to 17 cases, linked to a growing cluster. (File photo)

"The way we're going to get on top of this is by putting as many people as we need to into isolation as quickly as possible and making sure those tests are done so we can stop this in its tracks," he said.

The premier said while the cluster had been linked to someone who worked at one of Adelaide's quarantine hotels, it was too early to say what went wrong.

"My focus at the moment is doing everything I can, that the government can to get on top of this as quickly as possible," he said.

NORMAN HACKENBURG/COMMONS The South Australian city of Adelaide spike in coronavirus cases has seen Western Australia and the Northern Territory states reimpose restrictions on people travelling from SA.

"This is going to test us, there's no doubt about that.

"But I know there's going to be a high level of cooperation from the people of South Australia and we're going to get on to of this."

The outbreak has prompted Western Australia to reimpose restrictions on people travelling from SA.

All arrivals, by road or air, will now be required to have a Covid-19 test and self-isolate for 14 days.

The Northern Territory also declared SA a coronavirus hotspot, forcing anyone who arrives into supervised quarantine.

SA Health advised students at the Mawson Lakes School and pre-school not to attend on Monday after a student was identified as a close contact of one of the positive cases.

The Thomas More College was also closed after a confirmed case of coronavirus and the Hungry Jacks outlet at Port Adelaide was shut.

Another case was linked to the Yatala prison in Adelaide, with the Courts Administration Authority cancelling all appearances by prisoners held in the jail, either in person or by video link.

South Australia's Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier revealed the spike on Monday after SA Health on Sunday found three new locally-acquired cases.

The new cases were picked up on Saturday after an 81-year-old woman went to Adelaide's Lyell McEwin Hospital for testing and was hospitalised,

Two of her family members, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s, also tested positive.

One of the pair worked in a medi-hotel used by people returning from overseas and local residents who can't quarantine at home.

Professor Spurrier said testing conducted overnight on Sunday included other members of the extended family.

It's believed 15 of the 17 cases so far are all members of that family.

"We just kept getting positives coming off the machine," she told ABC radio on Monday.

"We haven't got the genomics yet, but I'm absolutely certain it has come from a medi-hotel," she said.

Contact tracing is also underway for about 90 staff and patients at the Lyell McEwin Hospital who may have come into contact with the older woman.

She had also visited Parafield Plaza Supermarket in Adelaide's north on Thursday while infectious.