Party-goers slammed after 150 people found inside Sydney military bunker

Police discovered around 150 revellers partying in an abandoned military bunker in Sydney's eastern suburbs overnight in breach of Covid-19 restrictions.

Attendees scattered and fled at 12.30am as officers descended on the rowdy event, held inside the disused bunker at Malabar Headland National Park.

HENRY ZWARTZ/Sydney Morning Herald An aerial view of the Malabar Headland National Park.

The party's four male organisers – aged 34, 28 and two aged 25 – will each be issued NZ$1053 fines for breaching Covid-19 public health orders.

Police slammed the partygoers, not only for risking the further spread of the virus, but for their perilous choice of venue.

READ MORE:

* Adelaide pizza shop under investigation after employee lies to contact tracers

* Coronavirus: New Covid-19 cluster found as NSW tightens rules for public gatherings

* Coronavirus: Australian Border Force allowed Ruby Princess to dock

* How coronavirus soured a Bondi Beach party: 'I have to tell everyone I'm positive'



"Not only are events like this illegal, this particular party was extremely dangerous for partygoers and emergency service personnel due to the location and terrain," Eastern Beaches Police Area Commander, Detective Superintendent Rohan Cramsie said.

"With summer and the Christmas season approaching, we urge the community to listen to the advice of our health professionals to keep our family and friends safe and well."

It came as New South Wales recorded its 14th day with no community transmission of Covid-19 on Saturday.

The safety risks posed by the disused military bunkers, which pepper the NSW coastline, were highlighted earlier this year with the death of Sydney woman Annika Ferry.

The 21-year-old died in a freak accident in June as she fell at a historic military bunker at North Head while watching the sunrise with a friend.

Nationally, Victoria has recorded 23 consecutive days of no new Covid-19 cases and no coronavirus-related deaths, a day before the border with NSW is set to reopen.