Two children dead and a third critically injured after car crashes into dam in Australia

Emergency services at Wyaralong Dam, the scene of the crash.

Two children have died and a third child is fighting for life in hospital after a car carrying six people careered off a road and rolled into a dam in the Scenic Rim in Queensland on Sunday.

A fourth child was treated at the scene by paramedics, while a man believed to be in his 20s and a woman believed to be in her 30s were taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in stable conditions.

Specialist paramedics, three rescue helicopters, as well as police officers and fire crews were sent to the scene at Wyaralong Dam, 85km west of the Gold Coast, after the car left Beaudesert Boonah Road and hit the water about 2pm.

Police said the car was submerged in the water for some time after impact and the six occupants were recovered by emergency service crews and witnesses.

The surviving critically injured child, described by paramedics as a male toddler, was flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital by rescue helicopter.

Police said Beaudesert Boonah Road will remain closed in both directions into the night, with the car still submerged several hours after the crash and police divers at the scene.

Police said the crash was being treated as a tragic accident at this stage and the ages and genders of those involved were still being confirmed.

It came after a 26-year-old male motorbike rider was killed in a head-on collision with a small truck in the Gold Coast hinterland on Sunday morning.

The police forensic crash unit will investigate both incidents.