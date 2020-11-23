Rum-n-raisin balls cause an Australian driver to fail a breath test

Perth P-Plater fined after eating too many rum-n-raisin balls.

A West Australian provisional driver (P-plater) has been fined after alcohol from rum-n-raisin balls caused him to return a positive breath test.

Tommy Keefe was in Perth for a friends birthday party on August 29 where he was eating the dessert treats, unaware of how potent they were.

As the Northam man was driving back to his hotel room, he was still eating the rum balls when he was pulled over by police and subjected to a roadside breath test.

"I've had plenty of rum balls before and they weren't cooked with alcohol, they had essence or something instead," Keefe told 9News.

"Still eating them, very confident I was going to pass (the breath test) – but I didn't."

The 44-year-old returned a positive reading of 0.038, higher than the legal limit for P-Platers in the state, resulting in him losing his licence for three months.

The father-of-six has never had a drink-driving offence and was also given a fine after pleading guilty.

