Third person charged with murder of Kiwi firefighter Ian Pullen in Australia

Vicki and Ian Pullen were planning their life together, but it was all taken away when he was killed in 2018.

Vicki Pullen was in the car with her family when she received news that a third person had been arrested in relation to her husband's death in Australia’s Hunter Valley region in New South Wales two years ago.

The family marked the occasion with a travel lolly, a tradition of carrying lollies in the car that started with her husband, Ian.

It's small reminders, like the travel lollies and a cake on Ian Pullen's birthday, that his widow still carries with her.

"Even though he is not here, the little parts are still going on," she said from her home in New Zealand. "He touched so many peoples' lives."

In 2018, the couple were planning for their future together in New Zealand.

Ian Pullen was planning to be a full-time beekeeper. He intended to start the new venture when he returned from assisting with Australian bushfire fighting efforts.

But the couple's plans were destroyed when Ian Pullen was killed in the early hours of September 29, 2018. His body was found by the side of the road at Glenridding, near Singleton, after 5.30am.

On Monday at 9.10am, police went to a home in Whittingham, about 40 kilometres from Cessnock, where they arrested Lilli-Jane Kaye Sales, 21.

She was taken to Singleton police station and charged with accessory after the fact to murder. She appeared in court on Monday and was granted conditional bail.

The bail conditions include daily reporting to Singleton police station and prevent her from entering any international airport or other departure points from Australia.

She will next appear at Singleton Local Court on January 28 next year.

Police will allege Sales concealed the car used in the incident.

NSW POLICE MEDIA New Zealand man Ian Pullen died after an apparent hit-and-run in Australia in 2018.

Earlier this year, Joshua Knight and a woman, 30, were charged over Pullen's death. They remain before the courts.

Police will allege in court that Knight was driving a white Toyota Hilux utility when Pullen was struck.

They will also allege Knight and the 30-year-old woman left the scene but that they returned in the Hilux a short time later and struck Pullen on the head with an object while he was still alive. The object that was used remains under investigation.

In October, Hunter Valley Police District Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Matt Zimmer, said there was evidence from a witness and expert medical evidence that supported the scenario.

"I can also advise there is no evidence to suggest any interaction between the parties prior to Mr Pullen being struck by the motor vehicle," he said.

Police have not ruled out further arrests.

Vicki Pullen has vowed she won't give up until those responsible for her husband's death are held to account.

She also praised the police who had worked tirelessly on her husband's case.

"The dedication of the police force is humbling to know that they are not giving up; they are not letting anyone get away with it," she said.