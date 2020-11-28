Two charged after toddler dies in hot car in Australia

A man and woman have been charged with manslaughter, after a toddler was found dead in a car on a hot day in Townsville, Queensland.

Police believe the child was left in the locked hot car for most of the day amid soaring temperatures.

Local media were reporting the woman had found her 3-year-old dead in the car and rushed her to the hospital.

Anthony Devlin/Getty Images Queensland police have charged a 37-year-old woman and 29-year-old man with manslaughter.

Police were reportedly called to the Townsville University hospital shortly after.

According to the media statement released by Queensland police, they have charged a 37-year-old woman and 29-year-old man with manslaughter.

They were due to appear before the Townsville Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Queensland Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Miles told reporters that this was “a very preventable and unfortunate tragedy”.

The temperature in Townsville on Friday reached a high of 31 degrees Celsius.