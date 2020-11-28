Parts of Sydney hit 40C as heatwave descends across New South Wales

Parts of Sydney have climbed over 40 degrees Celsius as a heatwave descends across New South Wales and hot winds sweep across the city, offering little reprieve until Sunday afternoon (local time).

Beachgoers have been warned to observe social distancing along the coastline while councils and surf lifesavers monitor crowding at some of Sydney’s most popular beaches.

Bondi Beach’s car park was closed before 10am on Saturday as temperatures closed in on 30C in the eastern suburbs. Parts of Sydney’s west had already hit 35C by 10am, including Olympic Park, while Richmond reached 34.4C.

By 2pm, the temperature at Sydney's Observatory Hill hit 39.5C, exceeding the forecast of 36C for Saturday. In Penrith, it had climbed over 40 degrees by midday(local time). The hottest temperature so far recorded in the city is at the airport, where the mercury hit 41.6C at 2pm.

Despite the mercury climbing faster across the city’s west, warm westerly winds are pushing the heat across the entire city, and the CBD is set to endure searing conditions throughout the afternoon.

With those temperatures only forecast to drop to about 24C overnight on Saturday, records could be broken for the highest minimum November temperatures. The highest minimum temperature for the city sits at 24.8C, which was recorded in 1905.

“The city is going to be similar to Penrith and Parramatta, so it’s going to be a really hot one,” Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Helen Kirkup said.

A strong southerly change is set to eventually provide a reprieve from the heat as it pushes through Sydney between 3pm and 5pm on Sunday afternoon (local time).

Severe fire danger was forecast for Lower Central West Plains, Eastern Riverina, Southern Riverina and Northern Riverina ahead of Saturday, with total fire ban in place.

Farmers harvesting grain across the state have been warned to monitor conditions as they harvest due to concerns of grass fires, which could spread rapidly under strong winds and dry conditions.

“If something sparks it could take off,” Kirkup said.

The New South Wales Riverina and Lower Western Plains are already sweltering, with Hay Airport reaching 40C after 10am, while Deniliquin also pushed past 40C.

Several grass fires are burning in the state’s south, though they were listed as under control by the Rural Fire Service.

Beach ambassadors have been tasked with monitoring social distancing across Waverley Councils beaches, with people told to stay 1.5 metres, or a towel-length apart unless they are from the same household.

“This is going to be an especially challenging summer,” Waverley lifeguard services manager Matt du Plessis said.