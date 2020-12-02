Australia to begin testing hypersonic missiles within months

Australia will begin testing hypersonic missiles that can travel at least five times the speed of sound within months.

Australia will begin testing hypersonic missiles that can travel at least five times the speed of sound within months under a new agreement with the United States to develop prototypes of the next-generation weapons.

The move to quickly develop the air-launched hypersonic missiles comes after defence strategists warned the government it no longer has a decade to build up its defences against potential threats, amid a regional arms race fuelled by China's growing assertiveness throughout the Indo-Pacific.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds will announce the multi-billion-dollar plan on Tuesday, saying the Australian government is committed to "keeping Australians safe, while protecting the nation's interests in a rapidly changing global environment".

China and Russia have also been developing a range of new weapons including hypersonic and long-range ballistic missiles.

The government hopes to begin testing prototypes of the air-launched, long-range missiles within months, with the Australian Defence Force wanting them as part of its arsenal in the next five to 10 years.

The new deal with the United States – known as the Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment (SCIFiRE) – is the culmination of 15 years of research between the two nations on hypersonic scramjets, rocket motors, sensors and advanced manufacturing materials.

The Australian government will now begin talking with Australian industry about rolling out a range of technologies to bring the hypersonic missiles from the testing phase to the production line for the Royal Australian Air Force.

Defence will not reveal the estimated cost of developing the new hypersonic missiles but it is expected to run into billions of dollars. A total of A$9.3 billion (NZ$9.7b) was earmarked in this year's Force Structure Plan for high-speed long-range missile defences.

The ADF also wants to develop hypersonic missiles that can be launched from the sea and land.

The range of the air-launched missiles vary greatly depending on the type being used and the aircraft carrying them, but the US Air Force has said they can hit targets 1600 kilometres away.

Under a conservative estimate, it would take an air-launched hypersonic missile between six and seven minutes to travel from Sydney to Melbourne.

Lukas Coch/AP Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The government in June unveiled a A$270 billion 10-year defence plan to project greater military power to the region and defend the mainland against rising threats.

Under the plan, the hypersonic missiles would be carried by the RAAF's existing arsenal of aircraft including the Growlers, Super Hornets, Joint Strike Fighters and Poseidon surveillance planes. The missiles could also be attached to unmanned aircraft such as the new Loyal Wingman drones.

Senator Reynolds discussed the agreement with her US counterpart Mark Esper at the Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations in Washington in July this year, but the deal was signed last week.

The Australian Defence Minister said the experiments with the US would include demonstrations to show how the weapon performs in operational conditions, which would then inform future purchases.

"Developing this game-changing capability with the United States from an early stage is providing opportunities for Australian industry," she said.

"Investing in capabilities that deter actions against Australia also benefits our region, our allies and our security partners.

"We remain committed to peace and stability in the region, and an open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific."

Michael Kratsios, the Acting Under Secretary for Research and Engineering for the US' Department of Defence, said the agreement was "essential to the future of hypersonic research and development, ensuring the US and our allies lead the world in the advancement of this transformational war-fighting capability".

Amid growing tensions between the United States and China, the Morrison government in June unveiled a A$270 billion 10-year defence plan to project greater military power to the region and defend the mainland against rising threats.

The Defence Strategy Update said the nation can no longer rely on a 10-year warning time to boost its defences, meaning projects such as the future submarines will not be ready in time to deal with the immediate threats.