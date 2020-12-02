Australian soldier 'drank beer from prosthetic leg' of dead Afghan

A photograph of an Australian soldier drinking beer from a dead Taliban fighter's prosthetic leg emerged as Beijing and Canberra clashed over alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

The picture of the soldier drinking from an apparent "war trophy" in an unauthorised bar in Afghanistan in 2009 was one of several obtained by Guardian Australia. Another shows two soldiers dancing with the leg.

The Fat Lady's Arms bar was set up inside Australia's special forces base in Tarin Kowt, the capital of Uruzgan province.

Soldiers claimed on the news website that the practice was tolerated by officers at high levels, and even involved some of them.

Taking property without owners' consent may be classified as pillaging, a war crime with a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

It came as China responded to the Australian government which had criticised a social media post by senior official Zhao Lijian featuring a doctored image of an Australian soldier holding a knife to the throat of an Afghan child.

SUPPLIED The doctored image shared by a Chinese official which has angered Australia.

The post referred to the findings of the Brereton inquiry, which implicated Australian forces in the alleged murder of prisoners or civilians in Afghanistan.

The Chinese embassy in Canberra said the Australian government was trying to deflect attention from war crimes committed by its forces, to stoke "domestic nationalism", and to pin the blame for the deteriorating relationship between the countries on China.

The Brereton inquiry noted that a "warrior culture" had developed among Australian special forces that contributed to offences and which could not have gone unnoticed by senior officers.

ADF Australian Special forces soldiers in Afghanistan.

Dr Philip Chilton, an Australian historian and lecturer on asymmetrical warfare and counter-insurgency, told The Telegraph that it is "problematic" that the report appeared to "exonerate the higher command for responsibility".

The department of defence said that all credible allegations of wrongdoing would be investigated.