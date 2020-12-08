Australian shark attack victim walked 300 metres with horrific bites

The surfer reportedly had "serious" lacerations on his back, backside and leg that were "consistent with quite a large shark bite".

An Australian man swam to shore and walked 300 metres to get help after suffering "extraordinary" injuries in a shark attack.

The 29-year-old man was badly bitten by a shark while surfing in D'Estrees Bay off Kangaroo Island, South Australia, at the weekend. He described the attack as like "being hit by a truck".

A paramedic, Michael Rushby, said the surfer had "serious" lacerations on his back, backside and leg that were "consistent with quite a large shark bite".

Rushby said it was "remarkable" that the man had managed to swim to shore and walk to the car park to get help.

READ MORE:

* Teenage surfer killed by shark, 2nd in Australia in a week

* 'Couple of meaty bites': Man attacked by shark off Australian beach

* NSW shark attack: Seneca Russ's bite 'looked like a stab wound'



"He told me he swam back to the beach by himself ... Then he had to walk 300 metres to the car park where he was able to get some help from bystanders.

"With the extent of his injuries, this was quite remarkable."

An off-duty paramedic, who was nearby, rushed to the beach to treat the victim, who received further help from Rushby and another paramedic who arrived by ambulance. He was taken to Flinders Medical Centre in South Australia.

"We stabilised him on the side of the road, treated his injuries and managed his pain," Rushby said.

"The young man sustained serious lacerations and this was to his back, his backside and his thigh. These injuries were consistent with quite a large shark bite."

The surfer wrote a note describing his experience and thanking the paramedics and medical staff who saved him. The account, which has been shared on social media, said: "I was sitting on my board when I felt a hit on my left side.

"It was like being hit by a truck.

"It bit me around my back, buttock and elbow, and took a chunk out of my board. I got a glimpse of the shark as it let go and disappeared."

Rushby said that despite his injuries, the man had remained conscious and spoke with the paramedics as they treated him.

"He was able to hold a conversation from the time I met him to the time I handed him over. He was doing well, he was able to recall the event, and was able to hold a conversation, which was good and reassuring."

In hospital, the shark attack victim said he was "incredibly lucky" and "optimistic" that he would "make a full recovery".

D'Estrees Bay beach has now been closed, and members of the public have been asked to avoid the area.

Increased shark activity

Eight people have been killed in shark attacks in Australia this year, a sharp increase on the two fatal attacks in the previous three years combined.

The number of fatalities is the highest recorded in a single year for almost a century.

There are five species of shark that live off the South Australia coast, according to the local Department of Primary Industries and Regions.

There have been 33 shark sightings recorded in the area since the beginning of this year.

Climate change has been identified as a possible factor for increased shark activity. While great white sharks are not dependent on water temperature, most of the species they hunt are, and as their prey migrates closer to shore, the great whites follow.

The La Niña weather event, associated with cooler sea surface temperatures in the central Pacific, is considered by experts to be the most likely explanation for the changing patterns in the behaviour of the shark's prey.

Daryl McPhee, an associate professor of environmental science at Bond University, told The New Daily after the most recent fatal attack that the rise of human marine activity was also a factor.