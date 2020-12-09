China freezes out Australian lamb, hits timber with new bans

Melbourne lamb exporters are blocked from returning to Chinese menus long after their COVID outbreaks were contained, while honey, fruit could be next. (File photo)

Australian honey, fruit and pharmaceuticals are at risk of being struck off China's shopping list as Chinese customs restricts lamb importers and global ratings agency S&P warns the ongoing dispute could be a drag on the economy.

In the second blow to the Australian meat industry in as many days, Australian lamb exporters are unable to get back into the market under Covid-19 restrictions. Chinese state media has continued to push an unsubstantiated theory that the virus may have arrived in China in 2019 through cold meat.

Two lamb exporters, the Australian Lamb Company and JBS Brooklyn, have been blocked from returning to the Chinese market after reporting Covid-19 outbreaks in August during Melbourne's second wave. They have since been cleared and re-opened.

The Australian government is attempting to re-negotiate their access to the market through diplomatic channels but all ministerial contact has been cut off this year after several disputes over the coronavirus, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

READ MORE:

* Why we should stand up for Australia in Chinese trade fallout

* Chinese consumers still love Australian products despite dispute

* China should be 'totally ashamed': Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison demands China take down Twitter post

* Chinese drones swarming Australian skies raises security concerns



Chinese international state media outlet The Global Times on Tuesday suggested that the coronavirus could have arrived in China through chilled meat products, stating that Wuhan imported Australian steak and Ecuadorian seafood in 2019.

The nationalistic tabloid noted: "theoretically, it is possible that coronavirus from other countries caused the early outbreak in Wuhan, but we lack evidence".

Chinese customs on Tuesday suspended beef imports from another Australian abattoir but did not give a reason. The Meramist Abattoir in Queensland is the sixth meatworks in the A$2.6 billion (NZ$2.74b) China export trade to be suspended this year. Sheep meat exports to China are worth more than A$750 million a year.

S&P global ratings director Anthony Walker on Wednesday said the ongoing trade dispute could have an impact on Australia's credit rating. “It’s a definite risk not just to the sovereign [credit rating] but to the whole economy," he said.

JOE ARMAO/Sydney Morning Herald In the second blow to the Australian meat industry in as many days, Australian lamb exporters are unable to get back into the market under Covid-19 restrictions. (File photo)

Walker said rising iron ore prices could more than offset a hit to a sector like lamb. “As long as China keeps buying our iron ore it’s going to be okay for the sovereign," he said.

But he added there are long term implications if it continues or widens. “It’s not going to be positive in any sense of the word," he said.

Chinese customs on Monday added timber exports from Tasmania and South Australia to the list of log exporters facing restrictions after stopping Queensland and Victorian timber from entering in November over pest concerns.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham on Wednesday warned China it could be in breach of World Trade Organisation regulations and the 2015 China-Australia Free Trade agreement.

Sam Mooy/Getty-Images Australia’s Trade Minister Simon Birmingham warned China it could be in breach of World Trade Organisation regulations and the 2015 China-Australia Free Trade agreement. (File photo)

"In view of the Australian government, the targeted nature of Chinese government on Australian goods raises concerns about China's adherence to the letter and spirit of both its CHAFTA and WTO obligations," he said.

The Australian government is not considering tearing up its free trade agreement with China but could take some of the disputes to the World Trade Organisation. But Australian negotiators have little recourse but to continue to lobby China to ease restrictions in good faith, as the WTO dispute resolution mechanism has been plagued by years of delays.

New data shows Australian dairy, honey, fruit and pharmaceuticals, which derive between 30 and 40 per cent of their export income from China, are also exposed to Chinese Communist Party retaliation for a year-long diplomatic dispute with Canberra.

IBISWorld analysis found honey is particularly vulnerable, with premium manuka honey available from New Zealand.

Citrus, apple and stone fruit which send over 30 per cent of their exports to China are also exposed.

Australian pharmaceuticals have seen revenue increase by 6 per cent in 2020-21 to $12.8 billion. More than 50 per cent is tied to exports, including China, putting them at risk of shifts in demand and government restrictions, despite their popularity among consumers in Beijing and Shanghai.

"Many industry products have a range of alternative suppliers, such as the US, Canada and various markets across Europe, leaving the Australian industry particularly vulnerable to trade restrictions," said IBISWorld senior industry analyst Liam Harrison.

Dairy would be seen as a major escalation as there are few alternative markets for high-quality baby formulas.

"Australian dairy products are highly popular and there are few substitute markets for baby formula that Chinese parents are willing to trust," said Harrison.

"Action against this market would likely cause significant backlash from Chinese consumers and could result in weakened support for continuing trade restrictions against Australia."

All of the industries, including lamb and beef are seen as susceptible to trade hits because they are not viewed as integral to the Chinese economy like Australian iron ore. The A$80-billion-a-year export is used to make steel to build infrastructure.