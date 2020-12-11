Man attempts escape on ride-on mower after allegedly trying to steal car

A man attempts escape on lawn mower after breaking and entering home in New South Wales.

A grandfather from New South Wales, Australia has put his body on the line to stop a thief stealing his neighbour's car.

A man has been charged after allegedly breaking into a home and fleeing on the back of a ride-on lawn mower on the NSW South Coast on Thursday.

The 30-year-old man allegedly threw a brick into the window of a home on Semillon Place in Dapto around 6.50am Thursday before entering and stealing a Ford Focus.

Paul Robinson saw the drama breaking out at his neighbour's house and didn't think twice before risking himself to help.

He had the man in a headlock as the Ford Focus took off and slammed into a parked trailer.

"I tried to get the ignition key off him and tried to hang on and he hit the accelerator and dragged me out of there," Robinson told 9News.

"My face actually head-butted the inside door handle."

Robinson was dragged about 40 metres before the car crashed.

He was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The man fled the scene on foot before allegedly breaking into a second home on Cormack Street and attempting to drive off on a ride-on lawn mower.

He was arrested on Mawarra Avenue before being taken to hospital for observation after allegedly ingesting an unknown substance.

The man remains in police custody charged with a series of offences including breaking and entering, theft of a vehicle and dangerous driving.

