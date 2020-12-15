Gold Coast beaches become bubble baths

Relentless swell and heavy rain causes sea foam in Queensland.

Foam whipped up by wild seas and strong winds has blanketed beaches on the Gold Coast.

Families and children have been playing in the bubbles, with piles more than a metre in height in some areas.

Waves of foam have swamped the Currumbin Beach Surf Club, with tourists and ocean photographers stopping to take photos of the bizarre sight.

“It's incredible – once every few years we get this,” amateur photographer Ted Grambeau told 9News.

“I photograph a lot of the ocean so it's a pretty spectacular occurrence.”

Two days of big swell and strong winds is causing the foam to blow into shore and congeal.

9news Children have been playing in the sea foam.

Residents are being urged to take care when entering the foam, with a number of dogs getting lost in the bubbles yesterday.

It's expected to wash away later today as the high tide moves back out to sea.

- Nine news