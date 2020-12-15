Distressed investors handed over more than $13m to missing Australian woman Melissa Caddick

Distressed victims who invested millions of dollars with missing Australian woman Melissa Caddick objected to her husband and son requesting what was described as a "staggering" A$4880 ($5188) a week for living expenses, an Australian Federal Court hearing was told.

Stephanie Fendekian, representing the corporate regulator Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), told the court on Tuesday that investigations into Caddick’s alleged misappropriation of clients’ funds commenced on September 8 and that she disappeared shortly after her accounts were frozen and her Sydney house was raided, which took place last month.

Police are still treating her disappearance as a missing person case, Fendekian told the court.

Since freezing orders were obtained on November 10, several "deeply aggrieved" investors had contacted ASIC requesting that there be no variation of orders that currently allow A$800 a week in living expenses for Caddick’s husband Anthony Koletti, an unemployed hairdresser, and her teenage son from another marriage, the court heard.

Fendekian said one group of "distressed" investors had handed over A$13.1 million to Caddick and had not received funds back.

It is alleged Caddick created fraudulent CommSec accounts for the stockbrokerage and pretended to successfully trade shares on behalf of investors.

Financial documents presented to the court show that A$20 million went into her accounts between January 2018 and September 2020.

Not only did she make a substantial loss trading shares, but credit records show Caddick spent almost A$1 million on luxury shoes, clothes, accessories and jewellery, including A$250,000 at Christian Dior alone.

NSW Police Australian woman Melissa Caddick is alleged to have misappropriated millions of dollars.

These items were seized by police during the raid on Caddick’s Dover Heights home in November.

Caddick also splashed out hundreds of thousands of dollars on luxury holidays and the court heard that she may have purchased real estate overseas, including property at the upmarket ski resort in Aspen, Colorado. ASIC has found A$4 million in her accounts, the court heard.

Caddick’s older brother Adam Grimley has been appointed to look after her affairs, although the court heard that there were defects in the enduring power of attorney granted to him by his sister in 2016. That matter is being heard at a Queensland tribunal.

Melissa Caddick with her brother, Adam Grimley, in Aspen, Colorado.

Grimley’s barrister David Sulan said his client was hampered by the fact that ASIC had seized all of Caddick’s paperwork and computers and was refusing to provide him with any information about her affairs.

For example, Grimley had no idea whether insurance premiums had been paid. Sulan said it was important to preserve assets such as Caddick’s life insurance, because it could be important to her dependants "ultimately depending on what events take place in the future," Sulan said.

He also said it was unfair of ASIC to suggest that the claim of A$4880 per week was for living expenses when it was also for mortgages and insurance payments.

Melissa Caddick hasn't been seen since November 12.

At the end of the three-hour hearing, Justice Brigitte Markovic appointed a provisional liquidator to sort out Caddick’s complicated affairs and for a report to be finished by February 15.

Justice Markovic said she had to perform a "balancing exercise" trying to preserve assets for potential creditors while looking after the interests of Caddick’s two dependants. She suggested that barristers for ASIC and Grimley decide upon an appropriate sum for her family’s living expenses and return to court on Thursday at 9am.