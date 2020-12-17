Two new Covid-19 cases in Sydney's northern beaches, one in south-west

Palm Beach is on alert after two new Covid-19 cases were confirmed along the northern beaches on Wednesday night.

Three new cases of Covid-19 have been detected on Wednesday in Sydney, two along the northern beaches and one in the city's south-west.

New South Wales Health confirmed a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s tested positive for the virus and are close contacts of each other. The cases visited a number of venues while infectious in Palm Beach, Avalon and Mona Vale. No links have so far been identified to other known cases.

“Everyone living in the northern beaches area should monitor for even the mildest of symptoms and come forward for testing immediately if they appear, then isolate until a negative result is received,” NSW Health said.

Earlier, a 45-year-old man who works as a van driver shuttling airline crew between Sydney Airport and their accommodation also tested positive. He is NSW's first case of community transmission since December 3.

Genomic sequencing is under way for all three cases and results are expected within 48 hours.

The results will show whether the driver contracted the virus from an international crew member, which is the most likely scenario.

The man attended the Forest Rangers FC Little Rangers session at Gannons Park in Peakhurst on Friday between 4.30pm and 5.30pm (local time).

Anyone who attended is considered a casual contact of the man but NSW Health is urging all adults who were present to get tested immediately and isolate as a precaution until they receive a negative result. Children in attendance should be monitored for symptoms and get tested if any occur.

The driver employed by Sydney Ground Transport returned a positive test at 7am on Wednesday (local time), prompting the NSW government to explore greater restrictions for international aircrew entering the state.

He developed symptoms on Saturday but did not get tested until Tuesday, sparking concerns he may have exposed others. His wife and two children returned negative results.

The case intensified high-level discussions between NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard, senior health bureaucrats and international airline bosses aimed at finding ways to reduce the risk of Covid-19 entering the community via international crew.

The next meeting had been scheduled for Thursday. Hazzard said he was inclined to enforce the same mandatory hotel quarantine restrictions on aircrew that overseas travellers adhere to.

In relation to the northern beaches cases, the pair visited a number of venues while infectious. Health authorities said anyone who visited the below venues is considered close contacts and should get tested and isolate for 14 days, even if they receive a negative result.

In regards to the driver who tested positive, Professor Mary-Louise McLaws said tightening restrictions on where aircrew quarantined would not have prevented the van driver testing positive.

“On buses and vans it is very difficult for the air conditioning to exchange air at a rate per hour high enough to reduce the risk of coming into contact with aerosols,” Professor McLaws said.

“The way the air conditioning is organised inside a bus the air gets dragged towards the front, which places the driver at risk ... what you need to do is wind down the windows and air out the bus every time people leave.”

These van drivers must avoid any direct contact with passengers or their belongings, all passengers should be wearing masks and the driver must also wear eye protection, she said.

Professor McLaws also urged the state government to introduce mandatory rapid antigen testing for all crew and passengers on arrival at the airport.