Covid-19: New South Wales' cluster grows ahead of a 'Covid Christmas'

The Australian state of New South Wales has recorded 15 new locally-acquired cases of Covid-19 amid a record virus testing haul of more than 38,500.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that whether the developing travel bubble with New Zealand continued was a matter for New Zealand's government. He said it was “deeply disappointing” that planned interstate reunions would be unable to happen.

Jenny Evans/Getty Images Sydney's northern beaches is on lockdown, as a cluster of Covid-19 cases continues to grow causing other Australian states and territories to impose restrictions on travel ahead of the Christmas holidays.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said all the cases recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday were connected to Sydney's northern beaches cluster, taking the size of that cluster to at least 83.

The new cases emerged from the tests, which was the highest number conducted in the state in one day on record.

READ MORE:

* 'We walked into a cesspool': How a Covid-19 outbreak stormed Australia's beaches

* Covid-19: Restrictions reintroduced in Greater Sydney as 30 new coronavirus cases confirmed

* Covid-19: Hard border reinstated by Australia to stop Sydney spread of coronavirus



"The government is monitoring the situation almost on an hourly basis. We will consider our position in relation to what Christmas and the next few days look like beyond Wednesday ... it's an ongoing brief," Berejiklian said on Monday.

Pool/Getty Images Premier of New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian.

New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard earlier expressed his regret Sydney residents were facing "a Covid Christmas" after a raft of restrictions were imposed just days before December 25.

The government has imposed a number of restrictions on the Sydney region, including the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Illawarra-Shoalhaven, which will remain in place until midnight on Wednesday.

Regi Varghese/Getty Images Motorists display border pass while entering Queensland from New South Wales through the border checkpoint on December 21 in Coolangatta, Gold Coast, Australia.

Meanwhile, two people have been fined for visiting Manly on the northern beaches on Sunday without a lawful excuse.

"(It's) very disappointing that after nine months of people living with these restrictions, they still want to run the gauntlet," New South Wales Police Minister David Elliott told the Seven Network.

On Monday, more health alerts were issued for gyms, cafes, restaurants, a nursery and a sports centre across Freshwater, Mona Vale, Newport and Warriewood on the northern beaches as well as Double Bay in Sydney's east.

The New South Wales Labor Party said the New South Wales government should make face masks mandatory on public transport, backed by a number of epidemiologists.

Jenny Evans/Getty Images Masks are currently optional in Sydney.

Hazzard said while everyone in Sydney should be wearing masks when shopping, on public transport or when out in the general community the government had no plans to make it mandatory.

"If we have bus drivers having to act like police ... there is already a level of anxiety for them and we don't want to put them in a situation where they will be policemen and possibly getting into the sorts of fights that might happen," he told ABC TV.

Every state and territory has now moved to block Greater Sydney residents from freely entering.

On Sunday, northern beaches residents were put in lockdown until midnight on Wednesday and no-one can enter the region without a lawful excuse.

They are permitted to leave their homes for five basic reasons: to seek medical care, exercise, grocery shop, work or for compassionate care reasons.

Jenny Evans/Getty Images The Sydney cluster of Covid-19 cases continues to grow causing other Australian states and territories to impose restrictions on travel ahead of the Christmas holidays.

Since Sunday people in Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Illawarra-Shoalhaven can have a maximum of 10 in their homes and patrons need to maintain a four-square metre distancing at venues.

Up to 300 people are permitted at places of worship and hospitality venues, while singing and chanting at indoor venues is banned and dance floors are only allowed at weddings.

People are also being urged to avoid visiting any vulnerable friends, relatives or aged-care facilities until Christmas Eve.

AAP with additional reporting from Stuff.