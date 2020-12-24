Covid-19: Fears grow for new coronavirus cluster in Sydney's CBD

NSW Health is investigating a new potential cluster associated with a Sydney CBD bar.

Nine new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the 24 hours to 8pm (local time) on Wednesday and high alerts were issued for new venues including the Bondi Icebergs Club, a Sydney CBD food court and three more northern beaches sites.

One of the new Covid-19 cases was a patron who attended the Paragon Hotel Sports Bar near Circular Quay between 12.45pm and 3.30pm (local time) on Wednesday, December 16.

It is the second infection associated with the bar at that time. However, a third person also has been diagnosed as positive since the 8pm cutoff, with initial investigations also suggesting they were infected at the bar.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 cluster has 24 hours to steal Sydney's Christmas

* Sydney's northern beaches will lock down until Wednesday with 13 new cases identified

* Coronavirus: Sydney's cluster grows to 17 as a dozen more Covid-19 cases identified



One of the new coronavirus cases does not live in the Northern Beaches and works in the CBD.

“Patrons that were at the sports bar during this time for more than one hour are close contacts, they need to get tested immediately and self-isolate for 14 days regardless of the result,” Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said.

“Anyone who was there for less than one hour needs to get tested immediately and to self-isolate pending a negative result," she said.

“And people who attended other areas of the Paragon Hotel during this time should monitor for symptoms.”

Another of today’s new cases under investigation is an office worker in the vicinity of Hunter and Bligh Streets in Sydney’s CBD.

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant urges more testing for those who were in the Sydney sports bar where a Covid cluster is emerging. (File photo)

Anyone who has been in the north eastern part of the city, including the Australia Square, MLC Centre and Chifley Square, should be alert for symptoms and isolate immediately and get tested should even the mildest of symptoms develop.

Anyone who attended the pool deck area of Bondi Icebergs on Sunday, December 20 between 8am and 9:30am or Monday, December 21 between 7am and 8am are asked to get tested immediately and self-isolate.

NSW Health will contact these people today to provide further information and advice. Covid-19 cases linked to the Avalon cluster have visited a growing list of locations across Sydney. A full list of locations and public transport routes, and the associated public health advice, is available from the NSW Government website.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian thanked more than 60,000 people for coming forward for testing but said the state was “far from out of the woods”.

“In fact, we have to be extra vigilant over the next few days,” she said.

“We have to make sure we get tested with the onset of symptoms, we have to make sure that if we are isolated we stay in isolation.

“We need to make sure we don’t visit people in isolation, and we also need to make sure that, as much as possible, we reduce our mobility.”