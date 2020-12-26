Covid-19: NSW Health Minister fears Sydney beach Christmas gathering could be a super-spreader event

Australia’s New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard has condemned revellers who gathered in large groups on Sydney's Bronte Beach on Christmas Day, describing it as "absolutely appalling" behaviour.

The riot police were called to the popular beach on Friday afternoon to separate hundreds of people - many donning Santa hats and festive attire - who were tightly packed on the grass, dancing and chanting on the beach.

NSW Police said officers from the Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command were assisted by the Public Order and Riot Squad, who issued the crowd with move-on directions.

On Saturday, Hazzard said this kind of behaviour cannot go on.

"People in the northern beaches have been doing their part, big time, to keep not only themselves but the rest of Sydney safe," he said.

"It is absolutely appalling to see what was clearly a group of people, a large gathering of people who didn't give a damn about the rest of Sydney.

"Let me tell you, that event, I am hoping, will not become a super-spreader event. But it has every chance that it could be."

Jenny Evans/Getty Images People are seen lining up before Christmas at a Covid-19 testing centre at the East Sydney Community and Arts Centre in Darlinghurst, Sydney. (File photo)

Hazzard said that in the earlier stages of the pandemic, the state "had some challenges with backpackers who clearly wanted to party in the eastern suburbs".

"It cannot go on," he said.

"There is still a major risk for us with Covid, and my message to those people and people who know any of those people, is tell them to stop it, cut it out, or you may well end up with the virus itself ... or you may end up being part of a super-spreader event.

"Many of those backpackers come here to Australia and are enjoying the relative freedoms we have here.

Sydney will return to pre-Christmas restrictions after NSW recorded nine local coronavirus cases on Boxing Day.

"If they were in Europe right now, most of them would be in lockdown and not even allowed outside the front door. The fact that you can go out is a privilege, and it should be respected in an appropriate way, in accordance with the government's requirements."

Jenny Evans/Getty Images A Covid safe sign is displayed in Sydney's CBD. (File photo)

Nine new cases, Sydney's new restrictions

Hazzard's comments come as the state recorded nine new locally acquired cases on Boxing Day, with the Avalon cluster growing to 117.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced on Saturday morning that the city's northern beaches region would revert to pre-Christmas Day stay-at-home provisions from midnight tonight until midnight December 30.

For the northern beaches peninsula zone (North of Narrabeen Bridge, and east of the Baha’i Temple):

Given the ongoing risk, this area will return to ‘stay-at-home’ restrictions, with no indoor gatherings allowed.

Up to five people, including children, will be able to gather outdoors for exercise or recreational activity.

People may not enter or leave this zone.

For the remainder (southern zone) of the northern beaches:

Given the ongoing risk, this area will return to ‘stay-at-home’ restrictions, with no indoor gatherings allowed.

Up to 10 people, including children, will be able to gather outdoors for exercise or recreational activity.

People may not enter or leave this zone.

Residents of the northern beaches are able to leave for four permitted reasons:

Shopping for food or other goods and services

Travel for work or education purposes if unable to work from home

Exercise

Medical or caring reasons

For the Greater Sydney region, Central Coast, Wollongong and Nepean Blue Mountains:

Restrictions will remain unchanged in these regions.

Gatherings in the home are restricted to 10 people in total (including children).

People who work in the CBD are urged to work from home where practical.

Restrictions for Regional NSW remain unchanged.