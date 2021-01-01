Covid-19: Australians queue through night at border to escape New South Wales

Long queues have formed at the border into the Australian state of Victoria as residents rush to escape New South Wales before a hard closure comes into effect.

The border will shut at midnight on Friday as Victoria moves to protect its residents from growing Covid-19 cases across Sydney.

One couple chose to drive through the night from Port Macquarie in NSW to return to their home in Melbourne, more than 1200km away.

Nine News Long queues of cars make their way from NSW into Victoria before a border closure takes place at midnight.

Another fled Newcastle to make the border crossing before the closure, with delays reported to be five hours in some places.

"It's been a bit of a stress trying to get across the border but hopefully we can avoid going into quarantine," the man said, when stopped at the checkpoint near Albury-Wodonga.

At the border town of Mulwala, traffic jams last night stretched back more than 3km as drivers patiently waited to cross into Yarrawonga.

Residents returning to Victoria on Friday will have to undergo a Covid-19 test on arrival and quarantine at their home for 14 days, but from Saturday, Victorians crossing the border will have to enter two weeks of mandatory hotel quarantine.

It comes after Victoria recorded eight confirmed cases linked to the Sydney outbreak.

Long queues are also likely to form at testing clinics in Victoria on Friday as contact tracers rush to get on top of the emerging cluster there.

The state of Western Australia has also brought back its hard border with Victoria. People travelling from Victoria will no longer be able to enter the state unless they have an exemption.

Travellers asked about the abrupt closure described it as "shattering".

"Devastated. Yeah, very, very upset. Going to a hotel for 24 hours and we're on the first flight back to Melbourne. Shame," one told 9News.

Jenny Evans/Getty Images The Sydney outbreak has been on centred on the northern beaches although it has since spread to other suburbs.

"After the year that we've had in Victoria, to then get told this is, yeah, just shattering."

Western Australia's border is currently closed to New South Wales, except for those who have exemptions.

In Queensland, similar scenes are playing out at borders as a fifth checkpoint is due to open on Saturday to ease traffic congestion.

There is now speculation Queensland may tighten its border restrictions with NSW in the coming days as the state attempts to remain Covid-free.

Police in Queensland say they have turned away 374 cars and more than 800 people from suspected Covid-19 hotspots in NSW since the hard border closure came into place on December 18.

