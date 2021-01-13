Woman survives 'horror movie' car-jacking in Australia

A witness has described the “horror” of an alleged car-jacking that saw a woman dragged hundreds of metres, admitting he expected she would be killed.

The woman, 22, is recovering in hospital with serious injuries after the alleged car-jacker on Monday night crashed the blue Mitsubishi Lancer hatchback that the victim had been sitting inside before she was allegedly ambushed.

Minutes earlier, the woman's friend had left the car running and her alone while he went inside a Nando's restaurant in the Buranda Shopping Centre, in Woolloongabba, to pick up some food.

Police allege 18-year-old Theo Fewquandie then sat in the driver's seat before driving off.

Joe Lancaster/Nine Police arrest 18-year-old Theo Fewquandie over alleged car-jacking in Brisbane.

The man allegedly pushed the woman out of the vehicle causing her to be dragged for several hundred metres while the car drove erratically before crashing into a brick wall outside a church in O'Keefe Street.

Police responded quickly to the scene and arrested an 18-year-old Ellen Grove man described as having a “man bun".

He has been charged with unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, robbery with violence, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing grievous bodily harm, deprivation of liberty and unlicensed driving.

Screengrab/Nine Joe Lancaster saw the alleged car-jacking unfold and says he thought the victim would be killed.

“It was like something out of a horror movie," one witness said.

“The way that it looked, I really wasn't expecting to find an alive person at the end of the road."

Fewquandie did not apply for bail in court on Tuesday and will spend at least the next month behind bars.

