Search underway for Kiwi man missing after swim in Brisbane River

New Zealand man Tane Huffman went swimming by himself in the Brisbane River near Kholo Creek and never returned.

A search is underway for a Kiwi man who went for a swim in the Brisbane River on Saturday and never came home.

New Zealand man Tane Huffman went swimming by himself in the river near Kholo Creek in Brisbane between 10.30am and 11am (local time), a police statement read.

A massive land, air and water search was launched on Sunday after he was reported missing.

"Although believed to be a strong swimmer, police hold concerns for his safety as he has failed to contact his family, return to the rural property he and his family are staying at, and suffers from a medical condition," the statement said.

"Police and SES personnel – on foot, boat and vehicles, including ATVs [all-terrain vehicles] – commenced searching today after Tane was reported missing to police this morning. Polair will be assisting in the search today.

"Tane is described as caucasian, tall, with a slim build, long beard, and only wearing swim shorts when he was last seen."

Residents near Kholo Creek have been asked to check their properties and yards for any trace of the man.

"Anyone with any information, or any sightings of Tane, is asked to immediately contact police."