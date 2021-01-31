Covid-19: Perth goes into sudden lockdown after quarantine worker tests positive

The Government of Western Australian has put the state's capital, Perth, into a sudden five-day lockdown after a security guard in a quarantine hotel tested positive for Covid-19.

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan held an emergency press conference on Sunday and announced the lockdown after a security guard working at the Sheraton Four Points hotel in Perth tested positive for Covid-19.

Perth, along with the regions of Peel and the South West would go into lockdown from 6pm on Sunday (local time) and extends until 6pm Friday, McGowan said.

At midnight (local time), there had been a positive test result from a male hotel quarantine security guard in his 20s, he said.

McGowan said it was possible the new case was of the UK variant of the coronavirus.

“This is an extremely fast moving situation,” he said.

“I know for many West Australians this will come as a shock. This is a very serious situation and each and every one of us has to act responsibly”.

Schools in the lockdown areas will be closed.

“Today, we need to go back to what we know best to ensure that we limit community transmission of Covid-19 in our state,” McGowan said. “We cannot forget how quickly this virus can spread nor the devastation it can cause.”

He said West Australians had done so well for so long.

“But this week is absolutely crucial that we stay home, maintain good hygiene,” McGowan said.

“Throughout the pandemic the response to the pandemic in WA has been second to none. Now we are asking for your help once again.

“Act calmly, this is crucial.”

Perth’s sudden lockdown comes after Western Australia’s first community transmitted coronavirus case in almost 10 months. It also ends the nation’s 14-day streak of no locally transmitted cases.

WA was slated to relax its border restrictions with Queensland and Victoria next week after both states were thought to “wipe out” Covid-19 in the community.

While the border restrictions from neighbouring states will still be eased, the WA government has urged interstate residents to refrain from travelling to WA if they can as they would immediately find themselves in lockdown if they land in Perth Airport.

Meanwhile, the Queensland Government has issued a statement declaring Perth and its surrounds a hotspot.

“Anyone who has been in Metropolitan Perth, Peel or the South West regions of WA who arrives in Queensland from 6pm tonight will be required to go into 14 days’ mandatory hotel quarantine. This timeframe may change as we receive more information about the WA outbreak,” the statement said.

“Anyone who is already in Queensland but has been in Perth or the Peel or South West regions since January 26 should come forward and get tested and isolate until get a negative result.”