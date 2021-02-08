Covid-19: Second Melbourne hotel quarantine worker tests positive

Victoria's Department of Health said the woman tested negative when she left work on Thursday. She tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday morning when she returned to work.

A hotel quarantine worker in Australia at the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport has tested positive to coronavirus.

In an overnight alert, the Department of Health said the woman worked at the hotel as an authorised officer and was tested at the end of her shift on February 4, returning a negative result.

The department said she returned to work on Sunday morning and later developed symptoms.

She was tested and subsequently returned a positive result.

“The individual is being interviewed and a full public health response is underway,” the alert stated.

The department said anyone considered a primary close contact, including some Holiday Inn Airport workers, should immediately isolate and get tested.

Public health teams are identifying exposure sites and have already listed several locations in the city’s north west, including Maidstone, Sunshine and Taylors Lakes.

Further sites were being added to the Health Department’s official exposure site list.

The woman was the only positive case reported on Monday from nearly 12,000 tests processed on Sunday.

In total, there are 20 active cases in the state of Victoria - including two locally acquired cases.

Melbourne University epidemiologist Tony Blakely said aerosol transmission was “almost certainly” a factor in the latest positive case.

“This [aerosol spread] is something that’s becoming quite a concern,” he told Melbourne radio station 3AW on Monday morning.

Blakely said the new case strengthened the argument to house quarantine overseas arrivals in remote locations such as Howard Springs quarantine camp in Darwin.

“As much as we can we need to use proper facilities outside the CBDs,” he said.

He said although it wasn’t realistic to house every single returned traveller in remote locations, the government should strategically use the facilities for those arriving from the highest-risk countries.

“What we do want to do is send the people there who come from the countries with the highest viral loads,” he said.

He added that there were basic measures that could improve ventilation in shared corridors and dead spaces in quarantine hotels in city locations, such as opening emergency exit stairwell doors at either end of corridors on each floor.

“Open the bloody things and let the air flow through,” he said.

There are 1200 people already isolating as a result of a 26-year-old hotel quarantine worker who contracted the virus, most likely while working at Melbourne’s Grand Hyatt hotel.

More than 70 per cent of the Grand Hyatt worker’s close contacts have tested negative to the virus, but authorities on Sunday said it would be at least a week before they could be confident the state had dodged another major coronavirus outbreak.

The Holiday Inn case was revealed just hours after a health alert was issued in neighbouring New South Wales following a positive diagnosis of a returned overseas traveller in Wollongong.

In response to the latest outbreak in Melbourne, health officials announced that testing capacity near exposure sites would be scaled up from Monday, with increased opening hours, additional staff and pop-up sites to be confirmed.

Fifty Australian Defence Force personnel arrived in Melbourne overnight Sunday for quarantine duties, after a technical problem with a RAAF plane delayed an earlier arrival for the troops on Sunday evening.