Nebuliser device may be behind Covid-19 spread at Melbourne's Holiday Inn isolation hotel in Australia

Guests inside the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport on Wednesday morning before they were evacuated. Victorian health authorities believe the use of a nebuliser may be behind the spread of Covid-19 at the MIQ. hotel.

Health authorities in the Australian state of Victoria believe the use of a nebuliser may be behind the spread of Covid-19 at Melbourne’s Holiday Inn quarantine hotel where two workers and a guest contracted the virus.

Returned travellers are being evacuated from the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport and two Catholic schools in the city of Sunbury have been closed after two further Covid-19 cases emerged on Tuesday.

The state government of Victoria revealed two new cases had emerged at the Holiday Inn quarantine hotel late on Tuesday, with a number of exposure sites revealed late into the night. The two cases were officially included in Wednesday’s case tally.

The two latest cases at the Holiday Inn are a returned traveller, who tested positive to the virus after finishing her 14-day quarantine period, and a food and beverage worker. An authorised officer at the hotel tested positive last week.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said health authorities are working on the hypothesis that those cases are all linked to the use of a nebuliser.

“That medical device is called the nebuliser and it vaporises medication or liquid into a fine mist and if that’s breathed in – especially when it is used as medication and someone is infectious or later tests positive – that [can transmit] the virus and that mist can then be suspended in the air with very, very fine aerosolised particles,” he said.

The nebuliser was used by a guest at the Holiday Inn who was taken to intensive care on Tuesday.

JOE ARMAO/The Age A Skybus outside the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport on Wednesday morning.

Sutton said the use of the nebuliser could create even smaller particles of coronavirus that could have spread when a hotel room’s door is opened some time later.

“What we know is that the authorised officer [and] the food and beverage worker had been on the floor for a period of time on those relevant days [when the nebuliser was used],” he said.

“We don’t have the exact correlation with the door being open, but as I say, with aerosolised particles they can remain suspended in the air for several minutes so it doesn’t have to happen at the same time.”

JOE ARMAO/The Age A guest is evacuated from the Melbourne Holiday Inn quarantine hotel on Wednesday morning.

Five of Holiday Inn workers’ close contacts test negative

The food and beverage worker tested negative at the end of her last shift on February 4, but developed symptoms two days later. On February 8 she was advised she was a primary close contact of her Covid-infected colleague – the authorised officer – and was required to get tested and isolate.

“She got tested on the morning of the ninth and returned a positive result,” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

Five of the woman’s 13 social and household contacts have so far tested negative.

Three cases have now emerged at the Holiday Inn in less than a week, while five have been detected in less than a fortnight across three Victorian quarantine hotels. Three are confirmed to be the more infectious British variant of Covid-19.

More than 950 hotel quarantine workers across the state’s program are now self-isolating after being identified as close contacts of the three Holiday Inn cases, as well as the Covid-infected support officer from the Grand Hyatt and a guest at the Park Royal.

Guests at the Holiday Inn started being transferred to the Pullman Hotel on Tuesday night.

Covid-19 Quarantine Victoria, the government agency overseeing the quarantine program, said 48 guests are being considered primary close contacts.

Any guests who were due to leave quarantine in the next three days will be required to stay at least another three days.

“We understand this will be difficult news to receive and will do everything we can to ensure the health and wellbeing of these residents are supported during their new quarantine period,” the agency said in a statement.

“The transfer of the residents will be sequenced and coordinated, and there will be careful management of infection prevention and control measures.

“All staff and residents at the hotel during the exposure period of January 27 and February 9 are considered primary close contacts and need to quarantine.”

JOE ARMAO/The Age A returned traveller leaving the Holiday Inn managed isolated facility in Melbourne on Wednesday morning.

Brisbane’s Hotel Grand Chancellor, which operated as a quarantine facility, was evacuated in mid-January after a casual cleaner tested positive for the highly infectious UK strain of the virus. Six cases were linked to a cluster traced to the seventh floor of the hotel.

All guests at the Grand Chancellor were evacuated individually in ambulances to another quarantine hotel and where they were required to restart their 14-day quarantine period.

Australian Medical Association president Julian Rait has called for the state government to release the results of an audit of the ventilation system in the Holiday Inn before it started housing high-risk returned travellers.

Professor Rait said serious questions remained about whether an adequate examination of the facility was undertaken before the Covid-19 outbreak emerged this week.

“I’d like to see the original audit to demonstrate if it was safe to use in the first place,” Rait said. “We need to see if they have done this, and if not, we need to be asking why not?

“There have been three cases on one floor. One case is unfortunate, but two or three cases is careless.”

Chris Hopkins/Nine Victoria's Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton believes the outbreak was caused by a medical device.

Berejiklian says Andrews “pretty good at spin”

Meanwhile, interstate tensions over standards in hotel quarantine have resurfaced in Australia.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian took a swipe at Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews after he claimed Victoria had “higher standards” in quarantine hotels than NSW on Tuesday.

“I can foreshadow for you that we’re not going to anywhere near the capacity NSW has, we will have less capacity because we have a different model and I believe higher standards,” Andrews said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Sydney radio station 2GB on Wednesday morning, Berejiklian said her Victorian counterpart was “pretty good at spin”.

“I think the people of NSW don’t want me to lower myself to those sorts of statements.”

The NSW Premier said she believed the success of a state’s hotel quarantine system should be measured by how many Australians have been returned home while keeping the community safe.

“Is the system in NSW perfect? No. And I would never boast about it.”