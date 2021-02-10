Sydney real estate agent, reportedly NZ-born, charged with attempted murder after 'samurai sword' attack

A Sydney real estate agent has been stood down after being charged with attempted murder and assault over an alleged attack on two women in Sydney's Inner West.

Karl Howard who was reportedly born in New Zealand,is alleged to have punched a 27-year-old woman in the head and then attacked a 29-year-old woman with a samurai sword at a Sydney home on Ferris Street in Annandale on Monday morning (local time).

Howard, principal for Ray White in Balmain, Australia allegedly fled on foot and the women went to another home on the same street to seek assistance.

supplied/nine Karl Howard has been charged with the attempted murder after two women were allegedly assaulted in Sydney

The women were treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and treated for their injuries.

Local police established crime scenes and a number of items, including a samurai sword, were seized for forensic examination.

Following patrols of the area, police arrested Howard, 44, on Macquarie Street as he allegedly hid behind a parked car.

During the arrest, Howard suffered an injury to his shoulder and was taken to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital under police guard.

He now faces a number of serious charges including assault and attempted murder in Australia.

Ray White Australia issued a statement advising he had been stood down from his position.

"Ray White Balmain Principal Karl Howard was stood down from the business on Monday pending a police investigation. The suspension has been extended pending the resolution of charges against him," a spokesperson from Ray White told nine.com.au.

"The Ray White Group is an Australian family owned and led business and it expects a high standard of personal conduct from its members. We do not condone violence in any form.

"We are concerned for the well-being of all involved and staff are being offered counselling services"

Howard was refused bail and will appear before the court Wednesday.

This story was originally published on Nine News and is republished with permission.