Returnee blamed for Melbourne's Covid outbreak feels 'like a criminal' after being allowed to use nebuliser in quarantine

The returned traveller blamed for Victoria's Holiday Inn outbreak says he has been made to "feel like a criminal" after using a nebuliser to treat his asthma while in hotel quarantine.

In an exclusive interview conducted from his bed in ICU with The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald, the 38- year-old said he declared his nebuliser to staff who also offered to source more Ventolin for the device.

JOE ARMAO/The Age There are now 13 confirmed cases linked with the Holiday Inn cluster, eight of which have tested positive to the highly infectious UK virus strain.

The man had not tested positive to coronavirus when he used the nebuliser at the Holiday Inn Melbourne Airport.

"If I was told that I couldn't use it, I never would have used it," he said.

"The way it has all come out in the news and through the government has made it sound like I was using it illegally or that I have snuck it in or something like that. It's been very distressing.

"You are left feeling like a criminal or that you've done the wrong thing. That has been the hardest thing in all this."

When asked about the patient during today's Covid19 update, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews insisted he would not comment on the patient directly and deferred questions to the state's hotel quarantine body.

9News The cluster has triggered a five-day snap lockdown across Victoria with authorities concerned the virus coronavirus may have spread throughout the community.

Nebulisers are used to convert a liquid solution of a drug, used to treat respiratory illnesses, into a fine spray or vapour which is then breathed in.

It is thought the use of the device by the patient caused fine aerosolised particles carrying coronavirus to be suspended in the air and spread throughout the hotel.

In a position statement published by the Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care said nebulisers should not be used for patients with Covid-19 as they "pose a high risk" of aerosol infection.

The entire state is now under stage-four restrictions and must only leave their home for essential reasons.

