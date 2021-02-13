Food, flowers, festivities into the bin in multimillion-dollar Victoria lockdown catastrophe

Hospitality businesses in Victoria, Australia that were set for one of the best weekends of the year are instead throwing away tens of millions of dollars worth of produce in a lockdown catastrophe that industry figures warn will be the “final nail” for otherwise profitable businesses.

Florists too were left scrambling on Friday and on Valentine’s Day eve to switch to a “click and collect” setting and get deliveries out the door amid uncertainty about whether they were even allowed to trade at all under current stage four Covid-19 restrictions.

Restaurant and Catering Industry Association chief executive Wes Lambert said a five-day lockdown would normally cost the industry about A$90 million (NZ$96.6m). However, because this lockdown fell on the “triple whammy” of a rare weekend Valentine’s Day, the Australian Open tennis and the beginning of Chinese New Year festivities, the figure would be considerably more.

He said those in his industry would have to throw away about A$27 million worth of perishable produce in the coming days, and that figure does not include pubs and clubs.

Lambert said this weekend was supposed to shore up businesses for the end of JobSeeker and tenancy relief schemes at the end of March.

“It will be the nail in the coffin for many hospitality businesses that needed this strong weekend,” he said.

“We said this after the Greater Brisbane [lockdown] and maybe we weren’t taken seriously. Since then we’ve had WA and now Victoria. It is impossible to hold the virus in a hotel.

“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.”

JASON SOUTH/The Age North Carlton florist Rahnee Moller called in friends to help rush out Valentineâs Day orders before lockdown.

NAB chief economist Alan Oster said the Western Australian experience indicated a week-long lockdown would strip away about 10 per cent of usual total spending.

Taking a macro approach, this was not a huge economic hit, he said. “But in the local economy it’s some pretty big numbers – for individual businesses it can be a disaster.”

Melbourne lord mayor Sally Capp said new support measures were needed and it was time for all levels of government to outline their plans for economic stimulus.

“We acknowledge the support provided by state and federal governments to date but many businesses have taken another hit by the latest lockdown and it will take time for them to get back on their feet,” she said.

CHRIS HOPKINS/The Age Luke Stepsys’ brother, Jason, throwing away food at Feast of Merit in Richmond.

Florist Rahnee Moller, from Carlton North’s Art Stems on Lygon, was on Saturday sitting on thousands of dollars worth of perishable stock and unsure how much would have to be thrown away.

“[On Friday] people came in just to buy from us because they knew we had so much stock for Valentine’s Day,” Moller said.

“They were saying ‘What do you need to get rid of the most. I’ll buy it. I don’t care’. It wasn’t even for Valentine’s Day, it was just because they knew we needed support. It was amazing.”

Unlike some florists with attached cafés or food stalls, and therefore considered essential businesses, Art Stems on Lygon could not accept customers in store for one of the busiest periods of the year.

The team was also unsure of the legalities of making weekend deliveries, so they called in friends and family to get all orders out before midnight on Friday.

“We’ve had emails all morning thanking us for making the call to send out deliveries early. Everyone’s been really understanding.”

Restaurateur Luke Stepsys said that during the latest lockdown he had thrown away A$30,000 worth of produce from Richmond’s Feast of Merit and Fitzroy’s Panama Dining Room.

He has also had to deal with the devastated families of two cancelled weddings scheduled for the weekend, both worth tens of thousands of dollars, and has sent staff home indefinitely on full pay.

“Lives are too important, so I’ll cop lockdown,” Stepsys said.

“But we need to back up and ask why are we in this position. Again. I want answers. Someone needs to be held accountable. The hospitality industry cannot work from home.”

An emotional Stepsys said businesses deserved appropriate compensation for what he labelled a “fool’s gold” quarantine programme. He also believed the federal government must reassess the number of returned travellers Australia accepted.

NINE The snap lockdown announcement sparked panic buying in Victoria.

“I’m not saying my rights are greater than [returned travellers] but I’m sick of the argument being thrown back in my face,” he said. “I also deserve a voice. The 600,000 small business owners in Victoria deserve a voice.”

Premier Daniel Andrews said the government would “not be wasting any time” to put in support measures for businesses suffering through the latest lockdown.

“There’s no doubt that this will be very painful for many who would have been expecting a very busy weekend,” he said.

“We’ve always had a willingness to provide that support where it’s needed. But it does take a little bit of time to assess the challenge and then put forward a package, however that might look.”