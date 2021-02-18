'I rang Hannah and no answer': Mum of domestic violence victim remembers daughter and grandchildren
This week marks one year since the murders of Hannah Clarke and her children Aaliyah, six, Laianah, four, and Trey, three, at the hands of her former husband Rowan Baxter, who's from New Zealand.
The deaths left Hannah's parents reeling. They had been doing everything they could to support their daughter as she navigated her new life as a single mum, and she had been doing really well.
Ex-Warrior player Baxter had laid in wait while Hannah drove their children to school before ambushing them while they were stopped at a red light. He doused them in petrol and set them alight before stabbing himself to death.
In the lead up to the first anniversary of that terrible day, Lloyd and Sue Clark have spoken to B105's Stav, Abby and Matt about how they found out about the tragedies. They also shared that Abby Coleman from the show will be working as an ambassador for Small Steps 4 Hannah.
Sue described that morning as "surreal".
"I work up the road and heard all the sirens and thought, 'Wow, what's happening?'" Sue said.
"Then at morning tea, the young dentist I work with was flicking through their phone and said, 'Three kids have been burnt to death in a car at Camp Hill' and I felt sick. I rang Hannah and no answer, but I thought she'd be in the gym.
"Then the dentist said it happened in Raven Street, and I immediately knew. And at that moment, two police detectives walked in. It was horrific."
The couple spoke of Hannah's initial uncertainty that her relationship was abusive, because there wasn't physical abuse but mental and emotional abuse.
"She'd told me a lot over the years, which was very difficult because I wanted to say something or confront him, but that would make things worse," Sue said.
"And on the rare occasion I did say something, she would ring me in tears and I would have to grovel and apologise to make everything OK.
"So we did know, but our hands were tied."
The grieving couple remembered their daughter as "bubbly" with a "big smile", and their time living with Hannah and the children before their deaths as "fun times" and "chaos".
Sue says when they were given Hannah's phone back from police, they found it filled with every correspondence they had ever shared with her, adding they were "lucky Hannah never cleaned anything from her phone".
"There were little messages there that Aaliyah and Laianah had done, and they never got sent."
Lloyd said looking at them was "sad" but "wonderful".
They admitted seeing Facebook memories popping up, highlighting moments they had shared with the family before their deaths, including a visit to SeaWorld, could be hard.
Sue spoke about the mental and emotional abuse Hannah had suffered at the hands of her former husband, including emotional abuse and attempts by Baxter to stop Lloyd and Sue from seeing their grandchildren.
"He would punish Hannah by punishing me," she told the B105 team.
As early as July 2019, the couple had prepared their home for Hannah and the children to move in with them, only for Baxter to constantly foil her attempts to leave.
Sue recalled a morning when she was with her best friends at the gym, talking about Baxter's controlling abuse, and together they acted.
Hannah took all she could in three garbage bags, allowing the kids to take three toys each. It was just too dangerous to let Baxter know what was happening.
Lloyd and Sue have since learned about Coercive Control, and are now campaigning to educate others about it through Small Steps 4 Hannah.
"The general community just doesn't know this repeat behaviour of abuse," Lloyd said.
Coercive control is already illegal in Scotland and the Queensland Government has said they will follow suit within four years.
