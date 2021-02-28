Covid-19: What really happened behind the scenes of Scott Morrison's coronavirus jab

A war of words has erupted over the timing of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s first coronavirus vaccination, with the Australian federal government fiercely denying claims from Labor and the Greens that the jab was brought forward at the last moment after a difficult political week.

Morrison and Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly were among the first 20 Australians to receive the Pfizer jab at about 11.30am last Sunday morning in a medical clinic in Sydney’s Castle Hill.

Mark Evans/Getty Images Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison receives a Covid-19 vaccination from Doctor Jesse Li at Castle Hill Medical Centre on February 21, 2021 in Sydney, Australia.

The Prime Minister’s office said Morrison’s first jab was booked in on February 10 at 2.23pm - before the vaccines arrived in Australia on the February 15 - and was scheduled for Sunday, February 21. They also shared a partial screen shot to back this up.

But multiple Labor and Greens sources - who spoke on the condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to speak publicly - said they had verbal confirmation from Health Minister Greg Hunt’s office that the initial plan had been for Morrison, Labor leader Anthony Albanese and Greens leader Adam Bandt to all receive their Pfizer jab last Tuesday, February 23 at 8.30am in Canberra.

At the same time, sources in the public service and the NSW government said the decision for Morrison to be vaccinated in Sydney on Sunday morning - not on Tuesday - was made late in the piece.

One source familiar with negotiations said Hunt’s office had verbally confirmed multiple times the trio would get the jab at the same time on Tuesday, but had never committed to that in writing.

EDWINA PICKLES/Sydney Morning Herald The first person in Australia to receive the first Pfizer dose was aged care resident and World War II survivor Jane Malysiak, who is pictured with Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Albanese confirmed it was his understanding all three leaders were to receive the jab together on Tuesday at 8.30am. “It’s a matter for Scott Morrison to explain why changes were made to the timing,” he said. “It is important that people get vaccinated, that’s my only priority.”

Bandt confirmed he had the same understanding. “The government asked me to join in a cross-party vaccination to help push the rollout. I was pleased to be part of that, I said yes. As of Friday, over the weekend, we thought that was still going ahead on Tuesday with that multi-party event. And the first that we found that that wasn’t happening was pictures on television [of the vaccination of Morrison],” he said.

“I think having all of us doing that would have sent a very powerful message. It’s up to the PM to explain why that didn’t happen.”

A separate source familiar with the negotiations said that “on Saturday at 12pm the final advice came through that they had ticked it off with ACT Health and that it would be 8.30am [Tuesday]. The next morning, we found out on Insiders it was Sunday” [when Greg Hunt revealed the first jabs would happen that day]. That account is supported by multiple other sources.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said Morrison and Hunt “were never scheduled to get their vaccine with the Opposition or Greens leaders”.

Alex Ellinghausen/Sydney Morning Herald Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese receives a Covid-19 vaccination.

“Once again the Opposition and Greens leaders are making everything about themselves and forgetting the focus is on saving the lives and livelihoods of Australians,” he said.

Initial discussions between Hunt and Labor’s former health spokesman Chris Bowen began late last year to arrange for party leaders and a handful of other MPs to receive the jab early to build public confidence in the vaccine and help steer Australia out of the Covid-19 crisis.

The Sun-Herald and The Sunday Age have seen a letter and emails between Hunt’s office and Labor health spokesman Mark Butler’s office in the days leading up to the first vaccinations.

A letter from Hunt to Butler carefully outlined the proposal for a small number of MPs including Morrison and Albanese to get vaccinated “during the first week” but does not specify all three men would receive the jab at the same time and place.

Butler’s chief of staff wrote in one email: “I believe we’re meant to be organising a place and time for the PM, your boss and another MP (mirrored on our side) to get vaccinated next week.” A member of Hunt’s staff wrote back “will call you shortly to discuss”.

The details of the subsequent phone call are disputed. Labor and the Greens insist there was verbal agreement for the three leaders to do the vaccination together, but the government says that was never the plan.

A series of text messages between Hunt’s office and Butler’s office - provided by Hunt’s office - reveals that at 9.14am on Sunday morning, a member of Butler’s wrote to Hunt’s staffer and said “Is this right?” and attached a screenshot of a tweet in which ABC journalist Michael Rowland stated Morrison would get the jab on Sunday morning.

At 9.43am Hunt’s office wrote back “yes it is” and then at 9.46am Hunt’s staffer wrote: “I should clarify, we are still planning for Mr Albanese and Ms [Peta] Murphy [a Labor MP] to have their vaccines on Tuesday as part of the launch activities.”

Separately, a series of text messages between Bandt’s office and Hunt’s office - provided by the office of the Health Minister - sheds further light on the situation.

ALEX ELLINGHAUSEN/Sydney Morning Herald Greens leader Adam Bandt receives a vaccination from registered nurse Felicity Manson at the Covid-19 surge centre in Canberra on Tuesday.

On Sunday, February 21 at 2.05pm - after Morrison was vaccinated - a staff member from Bandt’s office sent a text to a staff member in Hunt’s office: “So sorry to keep bugging you on the weekend. I just noticed the PM got his vaccine today. Just checking that everything else on Tuesday is remaining the same?”

A staff member from Hunt’s office replied at 2.52pm: “Yes. Mr Bandt will be getting the vaccine alongside Mr Albanese and Ms Murphy.”

Taken together, the text exchanges suggest that both Labor and the Greens understood that all three leaders would be vaccinated at the same time.

In the end, Albanese and Bandt were still vaccinated in the ACT on Tuesday at 8.30am as scheduled.

Journalists who called NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s office on the Saturday, the day before Morrison’s jab, were told that the first vaccinations in NSW would be Monday morning.

Berejiklian, the popular Liberal Premier in Mr Morrison’s home state of NSW, was not invited to the Sunday event. A NSW government source said the first the state government learned that the jab was happening Sunday was on the Insiders program.

A spokesman for Hunt said “in good faith we invited the opposition to participate in the first phase of the vaccination roll out” and “it was always intended that each leader would arrange their own vaccination event during Week 1 as the written correspondence clearly confirms”.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne became the second government MP vaccinated on Saturday for Covid-19, but media were not invited to attend the event as they had been for Morrison.