Covid-19: NSW ends 55-day coronavirus-free streak after quarantine worker tests positive

A quarantine hotel worker in Sydney has tested positive to Covid-19, ending NSW’s record 55-day streak of zero cases of local transmission.

The case, notified to NSW Health late on Saturday, will be included in Sunday’s numbers.

The worker was stationed at two quarantine hotels, which have not yet been identified.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday he had receiving a briefing from NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian about the case. The worker had received the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine but vaccination “isn’t immediate”, he said.

Morrison, who received his second shot of the Pfizer vaccine on Sunday, said Australia’s quarantine system had been remarkably successful but “that doesn’t mean it’s risk-free” and it would be “unrealistic and naive” to think it could be.

“You do whatever you can to counter those vulnerabilities,” Morrison said.

Professor Paul Kelly, the Australia’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said the vaccine was “not a silver bullet that is going to fix everything right away”. Both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines were highly effective against serious illness but not 100 per cent effective against mild to moderate disease, he said.

A small proportion of vaccinated people might still get “mildly sick” and they could transmit the virus.

There was also a “time lag” between getting the vaccine and the protection kicking in over the following weeks, Kelly said.

Brook Mitchell/Sydney Morning Herald NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant will provide an update later on Sunday.

NSW Health said the source of the quarantine hotel worker’s infection was still under investigation. Urgent genome sequencing and testing of close contacts of the worker was underway.

“Further information will be provided when available, including regarding any community risks should they be identified,” it said in a statement.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard and NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant are expected to provide an update at 1pm on Sunday (local time).

Three new overseas-acquired cases of Covid-19 were reported in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the state since the start of the pandemic to 5048. There were 9269 tests conducted in the last reporting period, compared with 9994 the previous day.