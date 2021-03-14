More than 1000 disposable face masks wash up on remote Australian island

More than a thousand disposable face masks have washed up on remote Australian island Lord Howe Island since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, sparking fears for marine life and seabirds.

Early reports from Clean Up Australia Day a week ago also suggest face masks and other pandemic-related litter have emerged as a big problem on the mainland.

Lord Howe Island Marine Park manager Justin Gilligan said a community-wide effort had recovered 1112 face masks from the island’s beaches and rocky headlands in the second half of last year.

“The material would wash in depending on the prevailing wind and swell,” Gilligan said. “We had a bit of wild weather during the La Nina winter, with lots of onshore winds and swirl from different sides of the island so the masks and debris would wash up both the lagoon side and ocean side.”

They also found 142 plastic takeaway containers, 130 fragments of those containers, and 139 pieces of container foam ranging in size from 10 centimetres to 1.5 metres.

The debris is believed to be from shipping containers that fell off the APL England in high seas 73 kilometres off the coast of Sydney in May 2020. The masks were all of the same design and some were still in plastic packages of 50.

A Transport for NSW spokesperson said debris started washing ashore two days after the accident and had been retrieved from the Royal National Park, Boat Harbour, Port Kembla, Forresters Beach, Maroubra, Maitland Bay and the Central Coast as well as Lord Howe Island.

JUSTIN GILLIGAN/The Age Marine rangers Caitlin Woods and Sallyann Gudge count face masks that have washed up on a Lord Howe Island beach.

Debris recovered from the mainland also included air conditioning ducting, whole and pieces of refrigerated containers, foam, packets of Panko breadcrumbs, rope, compressor pump and refrigeration components.

Gilligan said it was likely a lot of the container contents were still out at sea, given the island is 600km from the mainland and 700km north-east of Sydney in the middle of the Tasman Sea.

When the masks first started washing up in mid-July, the island was in lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Gilligan said the 350 permanent residents rallied to help the marine park staff by collecting rubbish when out for daily exercise and placing it in specially marked clear bins. Few masks had washed up since November, he said.

Lord Howe Island is known for its normally pristine beaches and abundant wildlife. For environmental protection, there is a cap on tourist numbers to 400 at any one time.

Gilligan said there was no evidence of wildlife getting tangled in the elastic straps but some of the packages of masks contained crabs that usually lived in the deep sea.

Disposable face masks are made from microplastic fibre and plastic fragments from the packaging and containers could be eaten by seabirds such as shearwaters and fed to their young.

JUSTIN GILLIGAN/The Age More than a thousand face masks have washed ashore beaches on Lord Howe island.

Ian Hutton, a tour guide on Lord Howe Island, works with the University of Tasmania to conduct annual research on what shearwater chicks are fed by their parents by flushing their stomachs with water. This year’s study will start at the end of April but Hutton said about 80 per cent of the chicks had plastic in their stomachs in previous years.

“We certainly have nowhere near the amount of rubbish on our beaches as elsewhere but there’s constant rubbish floating around the ocean,” Hutton said. “Plastic breaks into small pieces that are bite size for seabirds and things can grow on the plastic such as barnacles or algae so it looks and smells like food.”

Clean Up Australia chairwoman Pip Kiernan said the anecdotal evidence from Clean Up Australia Day on March 7 and the school and business events the week before, showed used face masks were being discarded as litter in parks, roadside verges and drains leading to waterways.

“Absolutely there is more pandemic-related waste - lots of face masks, sanitise wipes, gloves and plastic packaging,” Kiernan said.

“Our habits changed so much through the pandemic so all those good habits, like getting a reusable coffee cup and saying no to the single-use item were also less common.”