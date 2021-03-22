Australia floods: Three generations of one family shattered

Andrew Mitchell’s mother and father were up to their necks in water when he managed to reach them at their home in Telegraph Point, a small village on the North Coast of New South Wales.

As flooding wrought havoc across much of NSW at the weekend, the Mitchells took refuge in their boat. But it wasn’t long before the boat began to fill with water too.

“They were terrified. We knew there was a flood warning but no one could have expected it to get that bad,” Andrew said.

Andrew, his parents, his partner Rachel as well as his sister Casey and her young family all live in the same street. As of late on Sunday, they were all trapped in the upper floor of Andrew’s home.

ANDREW MITCHELL/Sydney Morning Herald Andrew Mitchellâs home before and after this weekendâs floods. The top level of their home is currently housing six adults and two children.

The parents, Milton and Vicky, in their 60s and too traumatised to speak publicly, had lived in their home for more than 40 years. The flood destroyed it, and took their two cars with it.

“The water was higher than the top of their door frame and washed away their personal documents, belongings, computers, fridges, everything. They have nothing. Everything is destroyed,” Andrew said.

“Out of everything I think they’ll miss the proximity of the houses the most and I know they may be able to rebuild but I don’t think it can ever be the same.”

ANDREW MITCHELL/Sydney Morning Herald Vicky and Milton Mitchell’s submerged home is right next door to their daughter Casey’s submerged home. Next door to Casey is Andrew Mitchell’s half flooded home.

Last month, Milton retired from his job at the local council. Now his retirement savings will have to go into finding or building a new place to live.

“They don’t know what to do, their entire lives were in the four walls of that house,” Andrew said.

Rachel says she will miss looking out her kitchen window to see Milton poking about in his garden next door. “He took so much pride in it and always gave vegies to his family. Now it’s all washed away.”

Just when Andrew’s parents were safe, Casey and her partner Chris’s property and cars became submerged.

Supplied/Sydney Morning Herald Casey and Chris with their daughters.

“It is a bit funny to say you feel lucky for losing half your house and your car but we really are lucky the majority of our house is on the top floor and has a separate staircase,” Andrew said.

Casey and Chris are both employed by Woolworths, which upon hearing the news dropped food and other essential items to them, as well as offering to help them find a rental property.

“They’re just so grateful because they’ve well and truly lost everything,” Andrew said.

Most Telegraph Point residents sought shelter at the local sports and recreation club while they waited for floods to subside. “We watched a kangaroo look for safety but we couldn’t let it in because we all had our dogs with us and we didn’t want them to attack it,” Rachel said.

For now, Andrew and Rachel are housing Vicky and Milton as well as Casey, Chris and their two young daughters in the top floor of their house.

NINE Flooding at Telegraph Point, near Port Macquarie on the NSW North Coast.

“There’s six adults and two children cooped into a tiny two bedroom house, but we’re just glad to be somewhat safe ... Our house is still flooded around us, so we’re somewhat stuck,” Rachel said.

The Mitchells have established a fundraising page.

“It’s not just us, our entire community is suffering because of this flood,” Andrew said.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned NSW could expect to see four times the March monthly average rain fall in just two days and that while the rain has already been devastating, “treacherous” conditions are still to come.