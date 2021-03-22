In photos: Australia suffers worst flood in 50 years as heavy rain pummels country's east coast

Thousands of residents in the Australian state of New South Wales were forced to evacuated on Sunday, as the country’s east coast experiences its worst flood in 50 years.
Thousands more expected to be evacuated on Monday.
Rivers have flooded banks, schools have closed, dams are expected to overflow and houses have been swept away.
Below, a collection of some of the dramatic scenes, as they unfolded.
