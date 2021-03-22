In photos: Australia suffers worst flood in 50 years as heavy rain pummels country's east coast

Thousands of residents in the Australian state of New South Wales were forced to evacuated on Sunday, as the country’s east coast experiences its worst flood in 50 years.

Thousands more expected to be evacuated on Monday.

Rivers have flooded banks, schools have closed, dams are expected to overflow and houses have been swept away.

Below, a collection of some of the dramatic scenes, as they unfolded.

Nine News Floodwater spills over Warragamba Dam on Sunday.

Rhett Wyman/Sydney Morning Herald The Manly to Circular Quay ferry had to be a surreal experience for those brave enough to get on board.

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images A person walks through fast moving flood waters at Cattai Creek on March 20, 2021 in Maraylya, Australia.

Jenny Evans/Getty Images People look on as flood water rises along the New Windsor Bridge on the Hawkesbury River in Sydney.

Nine News Flooding in the NSW town of Taree has caused a house to float away.

Matt Blyth/Getty Images Parramatta ferry wharf overflows and floods due to continuous and heavy rain on March 20, 2021 in Sydney, Australia.

Mark Baker/AP A truck drives through a flooded road at Old Pitt Town north west of Sydney, Australia, Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Water NSW/Sydney Morning Herald Warragamba Dam spilled today due to the constant downpour of rain over the last 2 days. Flash flooding warnings have been issued for suburbs down river.

Dylan Coker/Sydney Morning Herald A man watches the rising Parramatta River on Saturday.

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images Houses threatened by flood waters in Sydney after the Nepean River burst its banks, peaking at 10 metres overnight.

Jenny Evans/Getty Images Water is seen running over the New Windsor Bridge on the Hawkesbury River in Windsor on March 21, 2021 in Sydney, Australia.