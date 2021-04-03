Covid-19: Australia's AstraZeneca rollout continues after man hospitalised with blood clots

Australia’s AstraZeneca vaccination rollout will continue as planned as the country’s medical authorities monitor the first reported case of a rare clotting disorder following a Covid-19 jab.

A 44-year-old man was admitted to Box Hill Hospital in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs on Friday for blood clots. The man was vaccinated around March 22 and, so far, no direct link has been discovered between his condition and his vaccination. To date more than 420,000 people have received AstraZeneca vaccinations in Australia.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd said on Friday the clotting case was being investigated by Australia’s medical regulator and expert vaccination group to see whether it was connected to the vaccine.

“We are taking this very seriously,” Kidd said.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Australian man admitted to Melbourne hospital with blood clots after having AstraZeneca jab

* UK's Boris Johnson gets AstraZeneca Covid vaccine to help dispel blood clot fears

* Covid-19: EU drug agency says AstraZeneca vaccine safe, will add clot warning



“We are being open about possible risks and acknowledge the uncertainty that this will cause.”

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) and the Therapeutic Goods Administration were advising the government to continue the vaccine rollout as there was still no concrete evidence linking the clotting disorders to the vaccine.

Federal Health Department secretary Brendan Murphy said the government would continue to listen to the independent expert health advice.

“If ATAGI or TGA recommends a change we’ll act accordingly, but at the moment they’re not making that recommendation,” he said.

ATAGI has also asked people to be alert for potential severe side effects that occur more than four days after vaccination.

Alessandra Tarantino/AP Australia’s AstraZeneca vaccination rollout will continue as planned as the country’s medical authorities monitor the first reported case of a rare clotting disorder following a Covid-19 jab.

“Consumers should be particularly alert to severe, persistent headaches that are different to their ‘usual’ pattern and do not settle with paracetamol or other painkillers,” it said in a statement.

Murphy said in Britain, where more than 18 million people had been given the AstraZeneca vaccine, there were only a few probable cases of blood clots. Britain was also continuing its rollout as the risk from Covid-19 remained far greater.

“We are talking about extremely rare events, perhaps one to two per million if you look at the UK, and the risk of dying of Covid is one to two per 100,” he said.

Kidd said mild symptoms were common and should not concern people.

“People who have received either of the COVID-19 vaccines should be aware of the common side effects, which include fever, sore muscles, tightness and headaches,” he said.

“These symptoms usually start within 24 hours of receiving the vaccine, and they usually last for only one to two days. The side effects are expected, and are not of concern, unless the symptoms are severe or persistent.”

The Melbourne patient is believed to have presented to hospital suffering fever and abdominal pain and doctors observed abdominal clots with a very low platelet count.

Murphy said the patient was not in a critical condition.

“My advice is that his condition is stable, he’s not in ICU, doesn’t have any of the more serious cerebral or brain thrombosis, and he’s being treated with the best available treatment,” he said.

The European Medicine Agency and the TGA previously conducted reviews of the available evidence and concluded the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks.

Eddie Jim/Sydney Morning Herald A man has been hospitalised in Melbourne with blood clots after receiving the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in March.

The EMA’s safety committee met on March 31 to discuss its ongoing review of very rare cases of unusual blood clots associated with low numbers of platelets (thrombocytopenia) in people vaccinated with AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Several European countries paused their AstraZeneca rollouts last month following reports that 31 vaccinated people had developed cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. Most of the people affected were women under the age of 55.

On Wednesday, Germany suspended the vaccine’s use in people under the age of 60. Canada also recently halted the rollout for people aged under 55.

Australian regulators also reviewed the preliminary data after the earlier reports of blood clotting.

That review did not identify any specific risk factors, such as age, gender or a previous medical history of clotting disorders, for these very rare events.

“A causal link with the vaccine is not proven, but is possible and further analysis is continuing,” the EMA said in a statement.

Associate professor Paul Griffin, director of infectious diseases at Mater Health in Queensland, warned against assuming there was a link between the man’s blood clot and the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying it was likely there was no connection.

Christophe Ena/AP AstraZeneca released a statement saying patient safety remained its highest priority.

“We shouldn’t be concerned,” he said.

“We obviously need to investigate carefully events when they do arise in temporal proximity to the vaccine, but on a whole, what we’re going to see is things that would have happened anyway occurring.”

Griffin did not support pausing the AstraZeneca rollout in Australia at this point.

“When we do see these events reported we need to trust our regulator, whose role is to investigate these events,” he said.

“The TGA will not allow a vaccine to be used if there’s any increased risk of significant adverse events or death.”

Infectious disease expert associate professor Linda Selvey said when thousands of people are being vaccinated in a short period “things can happen coincidentally”.

“Each potential adverse event is being investigated by experts who would take into account the risk factors for why that person might have had a blood clot ... and the likelihood it happened by chance,” she said.

AstraZeneca released a statement saying patient safety remained its highest priority.

“We are working closely with the Therapeutic Goods Administration and the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation who are conducting a detailed assessment of the case of blood clot reported in Australia,” it said.

“Regulatory authorities in the UK, European Union, the World Health Organisation have concluded that the benefits of using our vaccine to protect people from this deadly virus significantly outweigh the risks across all adult age groups.”