New South Wales resumes roll-out of AstraZeneca vaccine

The New South Wales government has resumed administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to all age groups at its state-run clinics after a brief pause following warnings from Australian medical experts of rare but potentially dangerous blood clotting side effects.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the rollout was paused on Friday morning (local time) to update the clinicians.

New Zealand is currently not using the AstraZeneca vaccine in its roll-out.

“As of a few hours ago, everybody over 50 years of age is continuing to receive the vaccine in NSW and from Monday, those under 50 who choose to have the vaccine can do so.”

Berejiklian, who turned 50 in September 2020, said she intends to get her second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. She received her first dose in March 2021.

She said during the pause this morning, the vaccination consent forms were also updated.

The suspension of AstraZeneca at NSW Health-run Covid vaccination clinics came less than 24 hours after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced an overhaul of the country’s vaccine program, with Pfizer confirmed as the preferred product for people aged under 50.

The temporary pause on Friday did not apply to GP clinics administering the vaccine, or their patient appointments.

A NSW government source told the Sydney Morning Herald the biggest problem facing states and territories was the great uncertainty about how much Pfizer vaccine will be available and when.

They said NSW’s mass vaccination centre was capable of administering both Pfizer and AZ vaccines, making it all the more crucial for the state’s rollout given the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation recommendation overnight.

A NSW Health spokesman said earlier on Friday the government had “temporarily paused” the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine to all age groups at its clinics while informed consent information were updated.

“Following the new advice from the Commonwealth last night, informed consent information will be updated to provide patients and those administering the AstraZeneca vaccine with the latest information,” the spokesman said.