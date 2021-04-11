Cyclone Seroja a 'threat to lives and homes' in Western Australia

Residents in Western Australia's midwest have been told to take shelter during what their premier has described as a cyclone "like nothing we have seen before in decades".

Tropical Cyclone Seroja was expected to make landfall on the WA coast late on Sunday night (NZ time). Initially, the storm was expected to decrease in intensity to a category 2 tropical cyclone.

However, instead it has maintained its intensity, and will likely remain a category 3 storm as it passes over land.

SUPPLIED/BOM A satellite image of Tropical Cyclone Seroja as it heads towards the WA coast.

It will bring very destructive winds to parts of WA, with gusts of 165-224kph.

There is a "red alert" in place for an 800km stretch of coastline south of Carnarvon to Lancelin.

Communities included in this zone are Geraldton, the shires of Carnamah, Coorow, Chapman Valley, Dandaragan, Irwin, Mingenew, Morawa, Northampton, Perenjori, Shark Bay and Three Springs.

"You are in danger and need to act immediately," WA Premier Mark McGowan said on Sunday afternoon.

"This is a very large storm that is posing a very serious threat. Lives and homes are under threat."

People in red-alert areas must stay at home or inside an evacuation centre.

Evacuation centres are open in Port Denison, Carnarvon and Denham.

Carnarvon's historic One Mile Jetty was one of the first casualties of the cyclone, reportedly ripped apart around lunchtime on Sunday (local time).

Tropical Cyclone Seroja will continue to impact the area until midnight (about 4am, NZT), with each community expected to experience the worst of the weather for about three hours, the Bureau of Meteorology's James Ashley said.

Residents of Denham and Kalbarri are likely to experience gales and destructive winds. Geraldton is also bracing for destructive winds.

Abnormally high tides, heavy to intense rainfall, flash flooding, dangerous surf and beach erosion are among the dangers.

Wind gusts and heavy rainfall could be seen as far south-east as Esperance, Ashley said.

The WA Country Health Service said Geraldton Hospital will continue to treat emergency patients during the cyclone, but all other appointments have been or will be cancelled.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood watch for the Wooramel, Murchison, Greenough,Yarra Yarra Lakes, Moore, Hill and parts of the Salt Lake District and Avon River catchments.

A severe weather warning has also been issued for Monday for parts of the Greater Perth, Goldfields-Midlands, Great Southern, and Midwest-Gascoyne regions.

"If you live in South East Coastal and parts of Goldfields, Eucla, Great Southern and Central Wheat Belt districts you need to get ready now for the severe weather coming tomorrow," emergency warnings said.

"This is a rare weather event for people in southern and eastern parts of Western Australia."