Tropical Cyclone Seroja strikes Western Australia

A satellite image of Tropical Cyclone Seroja, captured as it was heading to the WA coast.

The destructive, fast-moving Tropical Cyclone Seroja made landfall on the coast of Western Australia overnight, bringing wind gusts of up to 170kmh with it.

Seroja hit the coast south of Kalbarri about midnight (NZ time) as a category three system, and was moving inland, north of Geraldton, in the early hours of Monday morning.

The storm was travelling at about 55kmh and significant impacts were expected to extend inland through to Wheat Belt communities overnight, the Bureau of Meterology said.

The BOM said wind gusts of up to 170kmh were recorded near Kalbarri as the storm made landfall.

Reports of power outages in Geraldton and property damage in Kalbarri started trickling in as the storm's force was felt overnight.

Residents across WA's mid west were told to take shelter during what their premier described as a cyclone "like nothing we have seen before in decades".

There was a "red alert" in place across an 800km stretch of coastline south of Carnarvon to Lancelin.

Communities included in the zone were Geraldton, the shires of Carnamah, Coorow, Chapman Valley, Dandaragan, Irwin, Mingenew, Morawa, Northampton, Perenjori, Shark Bay and Three Springs.

Evacuation centres were opened in Port Denison, Carnarvon and Denham.

Carnarvon's historic One Mile Jetty was one of the first casualties of the cyclone, reportedly ripped apart around lunchtime on Sunday (local time).

Seroja was expected to impact the area until midnight (about 4am NZT), with each community expected to experience the worst of the weather for about three hours, the Bureau of Meteorology's James Ashley said.

Gales, destructive winds, high tides, heavy rainfall, flash flooding, dangerous surf and beach erosion were all among the possible dangers.

The WA Country Health Service said Geraldton Hospital will continue to treat emergency patients during the cyclone, but all other appointments have been or will be cancelled.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a flood watch for the Wooramel, Murchison, Greenough,Yarra Yarra Lakes, Moore, Hill and parts of the Salt Lake District and Avon River catchments.

A severe weather warning was also issued for Monday for parts of the Greater Perth, Goldfields-Midlands, Great Southern, and Midwest-Gascoyne regions.

"If you live in South East Coastal and parts of Goldfields, Eucla, Great Southern and Central Wheat Belt districts you need to get ready now for the severe weather coming tomorrow," emergency warnings said.

"This is a rare weather event for people in southern and eastern parts of Western Australia."