Covid-19: Australia will have 1000 cases a week if borders are opened, Scott Morrison warns

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says there would be at least 1000 coronavirus cases in Australia every week if the international borders were to open, even when vulnerable people are vaccinated.

Morrison was asked by Perth radio 6PR to clarify Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt’s comments earlier this week that international travel could remain off-limits even if the entire population is vaccinated.

The Prime Minister also laid out future plans to allow Australians to travel overseas for business and funerals and potentially quarantine at home, before allowing mass travel again.

But he said the nation had become used to dealing with no cases and opening the borders would end the national cabinet’s stated goal of zero community transmission of Covid-19.

“If we were to lift the borders and people were to come, then you would see those cases increase and Australians would have to become used to dealing with a thousand cases a week or more,” Morrison said.

“Now it is true that our most vulnerable populations would be vaccinated, but I don’t think Australians, particularly Western Australians, would welcome restrictions and closures and border shutting and all of those things again out of states’ concerns about the rising numbers.

“So everyone needs to get on the same page about that.”

PETER DE KRUIJFF/Sydney Morning Herald Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a roundtable discussion on vaccines with GPs and Australian Medical Association president Dr Omar Khorshid in Perth.

Asked if that meant the entire world would need to be vaccinated before Australia could reopen, Morrison said it was a “moving situation”.

“We can’t control what is happening in the rest of the world,” he said, adding that quarantine-free travel had already opened to New Zealand.

He said work was underway to open a travel bubble with Singapore, but ruled out similar pathways for Europe, the United States, India, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and other countries with large outbreaks.

“Australians, I don’t think, would welcome the incursion of the virus into the country,” he said.

Morrison said experts were also exploring whether vaccinated Australians could travel without undergoing hotel quarantine, which lasts two weeks and costs AU$3000 (NZ$3240).

He earlier told a community forum in Perth that the “first goal” would be to allow Australians who were vaccinated to travel overseas for important purposes such as funerals and business.

Australians who were vaccinated could also be allowed to return home and undergo quarantine at home or other “less stringent conditions” compared with hotel quarantine.

health.gov.au/Sydney Morning Herald A graph showing the Covid-19 vaccine rollout progress in Australia as at April 13.

“That would enable Australians to travel first for business and those sorts of things, but ultimately if that worked well over a period of time and the data was showing that home-based quarantine was not creating any additional, scaled risks, that could lead to something more significant,” he said.

“That is how we move to the next step.“

But Morrison said it would require the backing of the state premiers.

“If we were to open up, we would have to open up with an agreement that if there were cases in Australia that the rest of Australia internally wouldn’t shut down because that would seriously damage our economy,” he said.

The federal government closed Australia’s borders in March 2020 and has repeatedly extended the travel ban, which remains in place until mid-June but is likely to last until at least the end of the year after the delays to the vaccination program.

The closures led to tens of thousands of Australians spending months stranded overseas because of the caps placed on the number of quarantine spaces.

Stuff Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce has said Australia risks being left behind if the borders stay closed after the country achieves herd immunity.

Labor backbencher Brian Mitchell said the priority should be getting stranded Australians home.

“While the vaccination rollout is, of course, the top priority, the government should also be turning its attention and resources to getting more Australians home, more quickly,” he said.

Health experts now fear Australians won’t be vaccinated until the end of next year. Qantas has pushed back its planned reopening of some international routes until October but is sticking firm to that timetable despite the ominous warnings from the federal government.

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce has said Australia risks being left behind if the borders stay closed after the country achieves herd immunity.