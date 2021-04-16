‘Not going to happen again’: Defence minister Peter Dutton on Australian navy twerking dance

Defence Minister Peter Dutton says he has made it “very clear” to officials that a twerking performance at a naval ship commissioning on the weekend will never happen again.

The ABC issued a correction on Thursday over the original video of the routine which incorrectly showed Governor-General David Hurley and Chief of Navy Vice Admiral Michael Noonan were present at the time, ahead of the HMAS Supply launch on Saturday at Fleet Base East in Sydney.

The 101 Doll Squadron has deleted its social media pages following criticism and widespread media coverage of their dance and described the editing as “creepy” and “deceptive”.

Supplied/ABC The 101 Doll Squadron performs a twerking routine at the launch of the Australian navy ship, HMAS Supply, in Sydney.

“It wasn’t a good look,” Dutton told Nine’s Today on Friday.

“It is not going to happen again. I have spoken to the great man, the Chief of Navy, but I have made it very clear that that won’t be happening again.”

Dutton noted while many have enjoyed the footage, “you won’t see that again in a ship launch”.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne, who previously held the defence portfolio, told 2GB on Friday she knows Fleet Base East on Sydney Harbour tries hard to work within the “very close” community.

“I have not seen them [the dance group] myself, but I have seen many reports of their performances in the local community in Woolloomooloo and I think it’s most unfortunate that they have been subject to the sorts of attacks that they have received as well,” she said.

“I think it is important, given the responses and the concerns that have been raised, that the defence organisers have a look at this and decide what’s appropriate in the future. But I do think for the dancers’ sake and for the performance group’s sake it is probably time to move on.”

The ABC said the reporting team had believed Governor-General David Hurley and Vice Admiral Noonan were present at the time of the dance “because they were shown in footage of the event and because a government MP had said that they were present”.

The dance crew said they had been made to feel “threatened and exploited”.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he was disappointed the event was misreported by the ABC.

“I think this was disrespectful to the performers,” Morrison said on Thursday. “To suggest the Governor-General or others were in attendance there in that way I think was dishonest.

“I think the standards have failed, and so I think Defence will look at these matters and make whatever changes they wish to in the future.”

