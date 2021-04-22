Hundreds of asbestos pieces to shut down Sydney eastern suburbs beach

The beach will close from Monday for up to two weeks but reopen on weekends.

Little Bay Beach in Sydney’s eastern suburbs will be closed for two weeks from Monday after more than 1000 pieces of asbestos-containing materials were found in the past eight months.

Randwick City Council said the temporary closure would allow a detailed site inspection to “help better understand the location, source and historic asbestos-containing materials (ACM) found onsite”.

“More than 1000 pieces of bonded [asbestos] (mainly fibrous cement sheeting) have been found indicating an ongoing source of contamination, potentially from nearby creek gullies where old building material may have been buried,” the council said in a statement, noting the nearby gullies may have been used as landfill sites before 1988 when the adjacent Prince Henry Hospital was operating.

The first discovery was made by a resident at the beach in August 2020.

READ MORE:

* More of Christchurch's Godley Head area closed due to asbestos

* More than 300 old dumps at risk of coastal erosion and flooding

* Painter's 'good turn' becomes asbestos nightmare that's a warning to others



RHETT WYMAN/SMH Little Bay in Sydneyâs eastern suburbs.

The council said signs were installed last year advising beachgoers not to touch or pick up anything that looked like ACM. Regular inspections of the beach and surrounding rocks have been conducted.

“The beach has been regularly cleared by a licensed asbestos assessor under the NSW Work Health and Safety Regulation 2017 to not pose an unacceptable risk to health and safety during normal use,” it said.

The two-week closure begins on April 26, although the beach will reopen on weekends.

The council said the form of bonded asbestos represents a “low-level risk”.

“Independent accredited assessors have also confirmed that there is currently no unacceptable risk to human health from normal use of the beach,” its absestos management advice states.

RANDWICK CITY COUNCIL The first discovery in August 2020.

The council said the work would be undertaken by contractors RMA Group and Trinitas Group from 7am to 5pm, Monday to Friday. Poor weather or tidal movements have been factored in.

A small excavator will be used to dig 45 “test pits” to collect soil samples for testing and analysis in an accredited laboratory. An outcome report will be published on the Randwick City Council website.

The use and import of brown and blue asbestos products was banned in Australia in the mid-1980s while white asbestos, making up 90 per cent of asbestos used across the globe, was banned in December 2003. Inhaling asbestos fibres can cause asbestos-related disease such as mesothelioma, a cancer that develops in the lining of the lungs.