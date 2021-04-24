Perth lockdown 'all bad management': Calls to end Covid-19 hotel quarantine

Perth’s snap three day lockdown has been blamed on hotel quarantine, which experts say is not sufficient to contain the Covid-19 virus.

There had long been warnings that coronavirus travels in the air, and hotels were not fit for purpose, the Australian Medical Association Western Australia president Andrew Miller said. The latest outbreak was not “bad luck” but “all bad management”.

A Melbourne man is suspected of acquiring coronavirus during his quarantine period while staying at Perth’s Mercure hotel, which had already been earmarked for closure as a quarantine facility because of its poor ventilation.

A pregnant nurse from Wales in the UK who had said she had spent a year diligently trying to avoid getting coronavirus in Britain was also infected in the same Perth hotel, along with her four-year-old daughter.

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan said the Melbourne man, aged in his 50s, spent five days in Perth following his quarantine and health authorities were assuming he was infectious while there, sparking a three-day lockdown of the city.

New Zealand has paused quarantine-free travel with Western Australia, with a flight due to leave Perth on Friday night cancelled.

CALL TO END THE HOTEL QUARANTINE ERA

Amid the regular leaks from hotel quarantine – including similar recent cases of guest-to-guest transmission in NSW – there is growing urgency in calls to establish dedicated quarantine stations similar to Howards Springs in the Northern Territory as a safer form of housing returned travellers.

Australian Medical Association national president Omar Khorshid said he had concerns about infection control in all of Australia’s quarantine hotels, with the probable exception of Howard Springs.

“Hotel quarantine was always a short-term measure and we’ve been calling for a while now governments to consider longer-term measures,” Dr Khorshid said.

“Given that we likely to need quarantine for at least the rest of this year and it could well be part of our reality for next year as well, the quicker that some sort of facilities could be stood up around the country, the better.

“If you spend the money and build them, and then you don’t need them, that’s a good thing. But there are other things that those sorts of facilities could be used for, such as accommodation for the homeless.“

Philip Russo, Australasian College for Infection Prevention and Control president, said high-rise hotels were never designed as quarantine stations. He said the multi-storey design meant there had to be more support staff on each level, increasing the risk of exposure to Covid-19.

“We’ve seen detrimental effects on people’s mental health and well-being,” he said. Associate Professor Russo said every state should consider establishing a dedicated quarantine station “sooner rather than later”.

Occupational physician and government adviser Malcolm Sim said he expected dedicated facilities similar to Howard Springs were the way forward.

Emeritus Professor Sim said hotels had been used as a temporary measure “but we’ve now stretched out to a year and we need to be thinking of the medium and longer”.