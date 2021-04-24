Perth lockdown: Second case linked to Western Australia cluster detected in the community

Western Australia has recorded a second case of community spread of the virus linked to the Mercure Hotel Perth cluster which triggered a lockdown in WA.

Western Australia has recorded a second coronavirus case in the community linked to one of the exposure sites identified by the health authorities in relation to the Mercure Hotel Perth cluster.

The man, aged in his 40s, dined at Kitchen Inn in Kardinya at the same time as a Covid-positive Victorian man and his friend were at the popular Malaysian restaurant on April 18.

In light of the latest positive case, the state government has tightened quarantine rules for anyone who dined at any of the five restaurants attended by the confirmed cases.

Authorities said the man got tested for the virus at one of the state’s Covid clinics on Friday after realising they had been at one of the locations released by the Australian Department of Health.

WA Premier Mark McGowan announced the Perth and Peel region would go into lockdown on Friday after a Covid-19 cluster was identified at the Mercure Hotel Perth on Wednesday.

The virus had spread among quarantining guests in separate rooms, infecting a mother, her four-year-old daughter, and the Victorian man at the hotel.

Authorities rolled out the restrictions amid fears the man, who arrived in WA from China and spent five days in Perth as a ‘tourist’ after completing quarantine, could have spread the virus in the community.

A female friend the man was staying with in the suburb of Kardinya has since tested positive for the virus.