Australia's 'dobseeker' to target bad behaviour in interviews

The Morrison government’s new hotline allows employers to report jobseekers for rejecting employment offers, bad behaviour in interviews, missing appointments or voluntarily quitting.

The Scott Morrison Government’s new Employer Reporting Line, labelled the “dobseeker” hotline by critics, allows employers to dob in jobseekers not only for rejecting employment offers but for behaving badly in interviews, missing appointments or voluntarily quitting their job.

The scope exceeds what the government foreshadowed in February when it announced a phone number for bosses to report jobseekers who turned down “suitable” job offers.

Launched earlier this month, the hotline also allows employers to notify the government if a jobseeker has “demonstrated misconduct or unsuitable behaviour at a job interview”, “submitted an inappropriate job application”, “failed to attend an interview” or “voluntarily left a suitable job”.

People deemed not to have a reasonable excuse face having their unemployment benefits cancelled. They can reapply but have to wait at least four weeks.

READ MORE:

* 'Motel generation' feared as emergency housing need continues

* Why we've paid the Aussies almost $1.3 billion in the past 21 years

* New Zealanders left unemployed by pandemic in Australia call for more support as JobSeeker payments run out

* Labour's wants fair pay, but may have kicked it beyond the 2020 election

* Ageism: The age-old work problem that won't go away



The hotline has divided members of the Coalition, with Australian Liberal MP Bridget Archer saying “it’s very simplistic, and it further demonises jobseekers, which is just unnecessary in my view”.

She told The Sun-Herald and The Sunday Age that forcing jobseekers to apply for up to 20 jobs a month would lead people to apply for unsuitable jobs, and the fact they could be “dobbed into a hotline” for that was “almost a contradiction in itself”.

“It’s fair to say I’m not overly impressed with the idea of a hotline to begin with,” Archer said. “The whole system of mutual obligation for jobseekers is well overdue for some reform.”

However, Australian Liberal National MP Warren Entsch said he had no issue with the hotline’s requirements because employers in his far north Queensland electorate regularly encountered applicants who didn’t really want to work.

“I’m constantly getting complaints when people are turning up for a job interview inappropriately dressed, very dismissive and quite blatantly saying to prospective employers they don’t really want to do the job,” he said.

The government describes the hotline as “a new way to manage disingenuous job applications”. It can only accept reports about jobseekers who are receiving income support and participating in an employment service program. The guidelines also outline jobseekers’ rights in the event they are the subject of a complaint.

“You can explain your circumstances before any decision is made. If you have a reasonable excuse for not going to an interview or accepting a suitable job, please share it,” the guidelines state. No action will be taken against a jobseeker “until an investigation is final”.

A spokesman for Australian Employment Minister Stuart Robert - who took over the portfolio at the end of March - directed The Sun-Herald and The Sunday Age to remarks by then-employment minister Michaelia Cash announcing the scheme in February.

At the time, Senator Cash said the hotline was for employers to report people who failed “to accept suitable employment”. She later told Senate estimates the hotline would cover “spam applications that waste employers’ resources and crowd out genuine applicants” and people who quit their jobs without a valid reason.

Australian Council of Trade Unions president Michele O’Neil said the expanded scope of the hotline “creates a very wide range of subjective reasons that could result in people being cut off payments”.

Labour’s deputy leader and employment spokesman Richard Marles said the hotline was “a bad idea from the start” and “does nothing to get Australians secure jobs”.

Australian Unemployed Workers’ Union spokeswoman Kristin O’Connell said the hotline would demonise jobseekers and made no sense for employers. “What is the interest for an employer in bullying someone into taking a job they don’t want?” she said.

Liberal MP Russell Broadbent said he expected the government to be “reasonable” with jobseekers and whether or not they should be dobbed in over a hotline depended on their behaviour.

“We have to make it as easy as possible for people to get a job and even easier to keep that job,” he said. “There may be other circumstances whereby somebody cannot attend an interview and other life arrangements whereby they cut across those particular desires of the government.”

The hotline was announced amid a raft of changes in February that included a A$50 (NZ$54) a fortnight boost to welfare payments for the unemployed alongside a tightening of mutual obligations.

Australia’s Jobseekers are now required to search for a minimum of 15 jobs a month, increasing to 20 jobs a month from July 1. Some will also be required to participate in a training course or work for the dole scheme after being unemployed for six months.