Covid-19: No new cases for Perth on Anzac Day as lockdown measures set to continue

No new cases of Covid-19 have been found in the community on Sunday but Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan flagged the lockdown, or at least some of its measures, would continue beyond Monday.

He said those measures and whether children could return to school on Tuesday would be decided on Monday after receiving fresh health advice.

Late on Saturday (local time), a third case of local transmission linked to the failure in Perth’s hotel quarantine was revealed.

A man in his 40s, who had visited the same restaurant as a Victorian man who caught the virus at the Mercure Hotel and eventually flew to Melbourne, also tested positive.

A friend of the Victorian man, who hosted him for a night during his five-day stay in Perth after his quarantine stint ended also tested positive to Covid-19.

WA Premier Mark McGowan said in a press briefing on Sunday that 359 close and casual contacts of the confirmed cases had been identified so far.

“So far of the 303 close contacts, 72 have returned a negative result. Of the 56 casual contacts, 13 have returned a negative result,” he said.

“More contacts will likely be identified today and they will be notified and directed to be tested.

“Right now it’s too early to predict what will happen come Tuesday.”

‘Not copping that’

After receiving heavy criticism over his management of hotel quarantine, McGowan stuck to his message that WA’s hotel quarantine system was not sustainable. His request to use Commonwealth facilities was shot down on Sunday morning by defence minister Peter Dutton, but the Commonwealth has agreed to halve the number of returned travellers coming into Perth.

“Currently we have 2156 returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine. And today we’re expecting another four international flights into Perth,” he said.

“The high numbers of returned overseas travellers is putting continued strain and pressure on our hotel quarantine system.

“This is why my request to the Commonwealth government to reduce the international arrivals cap is vital.”

McGowan had requested the number of international arrivals to WA be halved for at least a month and he said he would keep pushing the quarantine issue with the federal government.

“It’s their responsibility, just so you know. Section 51 of the Constitution, the highest law in the land if you like, says it is the Commonwealth’s responsibility.”

McGowan argued the Commonwealth did have facilities built for this purpose.

“I’ve lived in some of those defence facilities,” he said.

“The simple reason the Commonwealth doesn’t want to do it is because it’s risk and it’s work and it’s hard.”

McGowan said the WA government was currently running nine multi-storey hotels, all of which were at capacity.

“We are full of people,” he said.

“We can’t go back up to over 1000, obviously the system is at risk when that occurs,” he said.

“We will advise the Commonwealth that we will not go back to over 1000 per week … especially when we learn that many of the people who are Covid-positive are people who left Australia recently to Covid-laden countries. I’m just not copping that.”

When asked if Perth’s snap-three-day lockdown would be extended, McGowan said some measures would likely continue throughout next week.

“What they are, we won’t know until tomorrow morning,” he said.

“We’ll get health advice tomorrow morning and I think people should get used to the prospect that some further measures will continue beyond Monday.

“What they are exactly at this point in time we don’t have, but we’ll work them out over the coming 24 hours.”