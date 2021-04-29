No evidence linking two Australian blood clot deaths to AstraZeneca vaccine

A funeral notice for Darren Missen, who died of a blood clot after an AstraZeneca vaccine, posted to Facebook.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration Australia says the current evidence does not suggest two recent blood clotting deaths are linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

TGA head John Skerritt said the cases were still under investigation but cautioned against coming to conclusions about whether the vaccine was the cause.

Tamworth man Darren “Misso” Missen, 55, reportedly died about eight days after receiving the vaccine.

A friend, Mark, said he was “fit and healthy” before his death last week.

“Darren had the corona jab end of last week was a little bit off colour at work early this week and died from a blood clot in the heart Wednesday afternoon,” he posted on Facebook last week.

A 71-year-old Sydney man with a blood clotting disorder also died days after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The vaccine has been linked to a rare but severe blood clotting condition called thrombosis (blood clots) with thrombocytopenia (very low platelets).

New Zealand doesn’t offer the AstraZeneca vaccine but it is one of the four vaccines ordered to fight Covid-19.

Skerritt said the TGA had received 11,000 reports of adverse events from Covid-19 vaccines in Australia, ranging from a sore arm to a heart attack a week after being vaccinated.

He said the current evidence on the two deaths did not suggest a “likely association” with the vaccine.

“It is important to emphasise that, sadly, 3000 people die every week, sadly, 50 people get serious clotting disorders every day and perhaps a third of them die immediately or as soon after,” Skerritt said.

He said risks should not be swept under the carpet, but they were significantly outweighed by the benefits, especially for those older than 50.

“Unless we decide to live in a country that will never open our borders, unless we decide to never return to our normal activities, the vaccine still remains, along with other measures, the best way out of this pandemic,” Skerritt said.

The TGA has so far confirmed six cases of the blood clotting condition after vaccination in Australia, including one linked to the death of 48-year-old Genene Norris from the NSW Central Coast.

But the drug regulator says the overall number of reports received for blood clots following vaccination has been no higher than the expected background rate for the more common type of blood clots in Australia.

“These can occur in around 50 Australians every day separate to vaccination and are not related to the rare TTS clotting disorder,” the TGA said.